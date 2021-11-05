| 10.5°C Dublin

Mystery bachelor bequeaths over €1m to the Irish Cancer Society

Conor Croarke and Matilda De Kurte from John Scottus Primary School in Dublin, who along with their fellow pupils raised funds for The Cancer Society on Daffodil day this year. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Conor Croarke and Matilda De Kurte from John Scottus Primary School in Dublin, who along with their fellow pupils raised funds for The Cancer Society on Daffodil day this year. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gordon Deegan

A mystery bachelor last year softened the pandemic impact for one of Ireland’s best known charities, the Irish Cancer Society (ICS), by bequeathing it more than €1m .

The man, from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, bequeathed the bulk of his estate to five charities and it is not known at this stage what other four charities received bequests and how much each received.

However, the ICS confirmed on Friday that the man has bequeathed €1.039m to the charity and the bequest is contained in newly published annual accounts for the ICS.

