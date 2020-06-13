| 16.3°C Dublin

Myrtle Allen, matriarch of Ballymaloe, leaves €1m in will

Liam Collins

The matriarch of Ballymaloe House, Myrtle Allen, left more than €1m in her will.

The hotelier, who died on June 13, 2018, is credited with turning a Co Cork tillage farm into an internationally renowned brand and, in the process, created a sprawling high-quality family food empire, fronted by celebrity chefs Rachel Allen and her mother-in-law Darina Allen.

Three generations of the family became involved in food production, restaurants, farming, a cookery school and media activities, mostly based around Ballymaloe House and the family's 350-acre farm near Midleton, Co Cork.