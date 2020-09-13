Myers: 'I was cast out as a Jew-hating pariah'

Kevin Myers has revealed, in a newly published memoir, the chain of events which led to his sacking by the Sunday Times in 2017 after an article in which he connected the Jewishness of BBC presenters Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz with their salaries.

In his new book, Burning Heresies, Myers says he intended some of the controversial piece to be tongue-in-cheek and didn't realise he was "playing into some objectionable Jewish stereotype".

After the piece was published, Myers says he received a call from the page editor of the Sunday Times on the Sunday morning the piece appeared - July 31, 2017.

He was told he was in trouble. "I was astonished: for what? If anything, I assumed it was for my disrespectful remarks about Jeremy Vine."

In the book, he goes on to describe the Twitter reaction to his piece, writing "tweeters duly responded, denouncing the Jew-hating, woman-despising creature Kevin Myers".

Martin Ivens, the former editor of the Sunday Times took down the column and issued a statement apologising for it. "Around noon, I received a text asking to phone the administrative manager of the Sunday Times in London", Myers writes.

"I did, he asked me no questions, sought no explanations, offered no due process, but instead curtly told me I was being sacked. Ivens never once spoke to me.

"The newspaper then publicly announced that I would never work for it again, as if I had just been exposed as an undercover neo-Nazi agent, thereby rendering me a journalistic pariah all over the world."

Myers adds: "My career, my good name, and position in public life in Ireland were incinerated beyond recovery in the most merciless pyre of recent journalistic history."

Myers says he wrote a letter to the board and trust of The Irish Times about its "energetic role in my public lynching" but received no response and the letter was not published. ​​​​​​​

In the aftermath of the controversy, the author says that the production company which had optioned his 2011 memoir Watching the Door dropped the project and subsequently his contributions to journalism during the Troubles were generally ignored.

He then took legal action against RTÉ after he was described as a Holocaust denier on Morning Ireland by presenter Audrey Carville in a broadcast which went out on the same day that the Sunday Times article was published.

In his book, Myers draws a connection between the art sale which RTÉ held in November 2019 and the confidential settlement which he received the same month.

The sale, Myers writes, "netted RTÉ some €150,000, every penny of which, and far more, would now be squandered on settling my case.

"Not one newspaper connected the two events or attempted to join the dots to see that RTÉ had preferred to lose money in their ideological quest against me than tell the truth. Whereas from the outset, I would have settled for an apology and a retraction, without damages."