Myers: 'I was cast out as a Jew-hating pariah'

Kevin Myers. Picture: Frank McGrath

Kevin Myers. Picture: Frank McGrath

Donal Lynch Twitter

Kevin Myers has revealed, in a newly published memoir, the chain of events which led to his sacking by the Sunday Times in 2017 after an article in which he connected the Jewishness of BBC presenters Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz with their salaries.

In his new book, Burning Heresies, Myers says he intended some of the controversial piece to be tongue-in-cheek and didn't realise he was "playing into some objectionable Jewish stereotype".

After the piece was published, Myers says he received a call from the page editor of the Sunday Times on the Sunday morning the piece appeared - July 31, 2017.