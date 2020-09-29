‘My world as I knew it turned upside down’ - mother of girl (2) who died in tragic cord accident

A heartbroken mother has spoken about the devastating loss of her two-year-old daughter who tragically died from a cord accident at home.

Lynda Redmond has opened up about the horrifying circumstances in which her daughter Róisín lost her life almost six years ago.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One, the Kilkenny mother described how that day in December 2014 started like no other until her world as she knew it "turned upside down".

Lynda and her partner Dave had two children - Róisín (2) and Cillian (7).

“The morning started off like every morning in our house, mayhem. We would get Róisín off to mom’s and get Cillian to school,” Lynda explained.

“I was at work, the day was fine… and at 5pm I was in a stock room, I was counting Tommy Hilfiger jeans.. I'll never forget it... and a friend of mine came to me and said ‘Lynda, don’t panic, but there’s been an accident at home.’

“The tears started to flow, the panic set in and the wondering began.”

After rushing to Waterford Hospital it wasn’t long until Lynda found out the devastating news that her little girl had died after an accident involving a blind cord in her house.

“A doctor came to my level and said ‘Lynda’ and I said ‘You’re going to tell me she’s dead, aren’t you?’ and he looked at me and he said ‘Lynda, I am’,” the mother told Ryan.

“So that was it… that’s your world as you know it turned upside down. Every emotion, everything you’ve known has just gone.

“But, yeah... I just knew he was going to say that. I just knew. I don’t know… call it a gut, but I just knew.”

Explaining the circumstances of her daughter's death, Lynda didn’t want to go into detail on air but told Ryan: “She was in the sitting room playing and it was dinner time, my son had a show that night in his primary school so he was getting ready for that and I was getting ready to come home and take him to that, so it was four o’clock and mam was home with them.

“Róisín got up to the window and got caught in the cord of the blind in the sitting room….yeah, she died.”

The then mother-of-two returned to work six weeks after her daughter's death, explaining that she was ‘torn’ between going to work and getting on with it, and staying at home to look after her son.

In hindsight, she wishes that she didn’t go back to work so soon, but explains that she didn’t know what to do.

“I would go every day [to work] and I would smile, but while I stood in work I would be so afraid of the door opening and a mom coming in with a little girl that was blonde, or a girl coming in with a Frozen t-shirt, or if someone called out the name Róisín,” she explained.

“I would be petrified all day long of those scenarios happening.”

Róisín was a huge fan of the Disney film Frozen, a movie that Lynda can only describe as ‘magical’ as it reminds the family of their darling daughter.

The gorgeous blonde girl who was “full of life” has not been forgotten about in the Redmond household.

“All her toys are still in the playroom, her coat is hanging up, her name is still on the door of her bedroom,’ Lynda explained.

“Although that’s Cillian’s room now - because he wanted to move in there after because he felt very safe and close to her there.”

Since Róisín's passing, Lynda has had two more children - Anna (4) and baby Brody, who was born last year.

Anna was born on Róisin’s anniversary two years later, and Lynda says that she sees so much of Róisín in her four-year-old.

“I really do feel some days there’s a small bit of Róisín in Anna,” she said.

“There's a spirit within Anna of Róisín. Anna even speaks about Róisín even though she never met her.

“She’s made up her own little idea that she lives in the sunshine.”

Online Editors