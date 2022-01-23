‘My son needed therapy, not drugs’ – review under way in Kerry over fears excessive medication was prescribed to children

The first time the boy attempted to take his own life, he was just nine years of age. But at the last moment, he shouted out for his mother. Hearing the panic in his voice, she rushed to her son. She was just in time.

It was one of two suicide attempts made by the boy, now aged 11, while an outpatient at south Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). In October, his mother received an apology from the HSE in a face-to-face meeting following a review of his care, including the alleged prescribing of excessive amounts of medication.

Up to 250 other families have received similar apologies.

“The apology meant nothing, it was a PR exercise. I have a different child today than I used to have. And that’s down to the medication they put him on. He needed talk therapy, he still does, for his issues. What he didn’t need was heavy duty anti-psychotic medication that was not suitable for a young child,” his mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons in order to protect her son’s anonymity, told the Sunday Independent.

“The medication made his anxiety and other problems much worse. It made him indifferent to everything too. In the end I took him off all the medication but it’s had a lasting impact. He is constantly anxious and still sleeps in bed with me at eleven years of age. He’s too scared to be on his own. He used to be happy and outgoing. Now he’s so anxious.”

David (not his real name) began to experience some difficulties around four years ago when he moved with his mother to a new home in south Kerry. He had just turned eight. The problems first manifested in his new school, where he was bullied and struggled to fit in as the “new kid” in a close-knit community.

Art therapy was recommended and it was soon discovered that David had ADHD. But during art therapy sessions, the boy also began to express suicidal ideation. “He was in art therapy and began to say things like, ‘I want to die.’ These were things he was starting to say to me at home too. It was a big worry, he was so young.” David was referred for treatment at south Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

“It was July 2019. He was interviewed by a doctor, a psychiatrist. Then, at his second appointment shortly afterwards, the same doctor said he wanted to put him on three different medications. He hadn’t even been diagnosed with anything but this doctor’s immediate response was to put him on medication. I questioned him about whether it was necessary and his response was, ‘If your son had diabetes, would you not give him insulin?’”

But within weeks, David’s mother felt the prescription medication, two for ADHD and one to help him sleep, were in fact making her son’s problems worse.

“I was speaking to his teachers, they were saying he still couldn’t concentrate in school and I could see at home that his anxiety was worse. He wasn’t eating and he couldn’t sleep. He was also getting bad headaches.” He also continued to express worrying suicidal ideation. “He would be helping me empty the dishwasher and would hold a butter knife to his head. It was scary stuff. I would ring CAMHS to try and talk to his doctor about these things, but no one would ever get back to me.”

Eventually, she secured a meeting with David’s doctor. “I told him the medication wasn’t making any difference. That it was making him worse. He wasn’t eating or sleeping. He was more anxious than ever and he was paranoid. The doctor’s solution was to take him off one of the ADHD medications and put him on a very strong antipsychotic drug. What my son needed was regular talk therapy sessions with a psychiatrist. But that just wasn’t available.”

David began to take the new medication, with the other two drugs he was still prescribed. Within weeks his mother decided to take him off all his meds. “You have to trust your gut, especially when it comes to your child. I was very concerned at the treatment he was getting at CAMHS. All they wanted to do was prescribe medication and send us out the door. It was therapy he needed.” She stopped her son’s medication in March 2020, when the pandemic hit. But she still made continuous efforts to get David into regular therapy to address some of his problems, which included abandonment issues, the death of extended family members, as well as his ADHD.

She eventually got an appointment to see another psychiatrist at south Kerry CAMHS. “My son’s original psychiatrist had been transferred. The new doctor was brilliant. He looked at my son’s file and asked, ‘Is he still taking all this medication?’ I told him no. His response was, ‘Good, it was far too much.’”

Not long after this meeting, she became aware a major internal HSE investigation had been initiated over the alleged prescribing of excessive amounts of medication to some children in south Kerry. It came to light after a whistleblower within mental health services in the region came forward.

David’s mother was told her son’s case was among those where the level of care was substandard. The HSE apologised to her in a face-to-face meeting in October. She is now among a group of more than 50 families taking a legal action over the care her child received at south Kerry CAMHS. “I was humming and hawing about taking a legal case. But if my son gets compensation, it could help pay for the therapy he needs. Because it just isn’t available in Kerry in the public system,” she said.

Today, 11-year-old David continues to struggle with mental health problems, while his mother continues to fight for him to get the help he needs. He made another attempt on his life in October.

“I rang CAMHS after that and I was told, ‘Just take everything sharp out of the house and ring A&E if he does anything like that.’ That is the advice from them.”

David doesn’t want any more interaction with south Kerry CAMHS, telling his mother: “I don’t want to go back there. They make me feel like I’m crazy.” His mother has opted to take him out of school and homeschool him for now, which is already having a positive impact. “He cried he was so relieved when I told him. No kids ever call into him to play. That is very sad for him. But I think it will change. He is getting back into sports now. He gave all that up when he was on the medication. He just lost interest. I’m hoping things improve for my son.”

Her solicitor Keith Rolls has attended meetings with affected families and the HSE, where apologies were issued.

“We are aware from media reports that the HSE is due to publish the findings of their own investigation into this matter within a very short space of time,” he told the Sunday Independent.

Last April, a review was launched by the HSE. It has involved the examination of the files of more than 1,500 patients, and is being led by Dr Sean Maskey, a consultant in child and adolescent mental health at Maudsley Hospital in London.

When contacted, south Kerry CAMHS said: "We cannot comment on this individual case but in general terms we can confirm that when issues were raised about the care received by young people in the course of Dr Maskey’s review, those young people were written to and were offered review meetings.

“When either the young person or the clinical team felt the young person needed additional services, that was arranged for them and they should now be under the care of either our child and adolescent or adult mental health services.

“Where someone of any age is experiencing a mental health crisis, then they can contact their treating team or their GP. If it’s out of hours, they can contact South Doc or their nearest emergency department.

“We’d like to repeat again that an information line for those affected remains open on 1800 742 800 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. The opening hours of this information line will be extended as needed.”

If you have been affected by any issues raised here then contact Childline on freephone 1800 66 66 66 or the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email at jo@samaritans.ie