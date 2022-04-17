| 11.1°C Dublin

‘My sister’s murderer is still on the run, 17 years after faking his own death’

17 years after her sister was brutally murdered, Pam O’Loughlin says gardaí have questions to answer

Emer O&rsquo;Loughlin Expand
The late Emer O&rsquo;Loughlin Expand
The scene at Ballybornagh, Tubber, Co Clare, where the remains of Emer O'Loughlin were found in a burnt-out caravan on Sunday April 9, 2005 Expand
Garda technical experts exhume the body of Emer O'Loughlin at Ennistymon, five years after she was murdered Expand
John Griffin Expand
John Griffin's wanted poster from 2010 Expand

Emer O’Loughlin

Ali Bracken

Pam O’Loughlin treasures the last letter her younger sister Emer — murdered 17 years ago last week — ever wrote to her.

She was my baby sister. The youngest of four of us, with my two brothers in the middle. I was the eldest and living in England. We wrote to each other all the time. In her last letter, she wrote that she was going to come and visit me soon,” she recalls.

