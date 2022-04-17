‘My sister’s murderer is still on the run, 17 years after faking his own death’

Pam O’Loughlin treasures the last letter her younger sister Emer — murdered 17 years ago last week — ever wrote to her.

“She was my baby sister. The youngest of four of us, with my two brothers in the middle. I was the eldest and living in England. We wrote to each other all the time. In her last letter, she wrote that she was going to come and visit me soon,” she recalls.

“Emer was such a gentle soul, she was a free spirit and had her whole life in front of her. It’s been 17 years now — and life has never been the same since.”

In April 2005, the charred body of the 23-year-old was discovered in a burnt-out caravan belonging to her neighbour, John Griffin, in Ballbornagh, Co Clare.

Emer had been living in the caravan with her boyfriend on land belonging to his family — and the young couple were planning on building a house on the site.

John Griffin lived in a neighbouring caravan, and it is believed she called over to him to charge her phone.

Her remains were so badly damaged that forensic experts were initially unable to establish whether they were male or female.

A post-mortem examination at the time did not indicate a cause of death, but a re-examination following an exhumation of her body five years later found she died violently before the fire.

Griffin, from Mervue in Galway city, was already known to gardaí.

“Everyone knew him and knew he was trouble,” says Pam. “When he walked into a pub, people would walk out.”

Griffin had previously used the alias John McDermott and lived in Scotland. Three days after Emer’s death, he began to act bizarrely.

He travelled to the Dún Aonghasa ring fort on the Aran island of Inis Mór and threatened to throw himself from the cliff there, hurling rocks at anyone who came near him. Gardaí in riot gear were flown over from the mainland and lifeboats waited in the sea below in case he carried out his threat.

He was talked down and taken to a psychiatric hospital in Ballinasloe by gardaí.

After five days there, he shaved off his dreadlocks and beard and signed himself out. He then returned to Dún Aonghasa, and his clothing was found near the cliffs at the same spot.

Despite extensive searches, gardaí have never found him. Detectives believe he had been attempting to fake his suicide and fled Ireland. He remains at large.

“We don’t even know if gardaí questioned him about Emer. From the very beginning, there was huge problems with the garda investigation,” Pam says.

“She was buried without a cause of death. We buried Emer in a daze of grief and then fought to have her body exhumed five years later. But we still don’t know what was in the medical report after her body was re-examined. We have never been told.

“There is still so much we don’t know. Why wasn’t Griffin’s photo circulated when he disappeared after faking his own death? How did gardaí get a description of his tattoos wrong when they finally did release the information?

“There were so many garda mistakes. I’m now calling on Commissioner Drew Harris to intervene. We need a review of the case, of all the evidence to be looked at again. We need an independent enquiry.

“There is an overwhelming feeling that we have been badly let down by the investigation. I have been battling for 17 years for answers. It is all-consuming and exhausting.”

The investigation into the murder of Emer O’Loughlin remains “open and active” according to garda headquarters, who added that a Crimestoppers appeal issued in November 2011 remains active.

A detective garda based at Gort garda station is assigned to the case and is in touch with the O’Loughlin family. But it was the mistakes in the early days of the unsolved killing that now need to be acknowledged, says the murdered woman’s sister.

“My mother went to her grave a few years ago, not knowing what happened to Emer. She never got over it — and how could she? There were huge problems with the initial investigation. John Griffin was able to get away.

“Someone needs to be held accountable. Even if Griffin is never found, the gardaí have questions to answer. Surely my sister deserves at least that much.”

After he disappeared, Griffin was placed on Interpol’s most-wanted list in connection with Emer’s murder. There have been reported sightings of him all over the world — but he has never been tracked down by the authorities.

Every couple of weeks someone contacts Ms O’Loughlin online, believing they have spotted Griffin. Emails have come from as far away as Australia.

“He is out there, somewhere. I’ve been following up leads myself for years. All those years ago, when gardaí came and said that he might have thrown himself off the cliffs, it was from that moment as if it was ‘case closed’.

“My words to gardaí then were, ‘Bring me his cold, dead body. Otherwise he is still alive.’ Soon they accepted that it was the case he was alive.

“Gardaí should have immediately released his photo to the media — maybe then he wouldn’t have been able to escape. And why didn’t the people who gave him a false alibi on the day Emer was murdered face criminal charges?

“We have so many questions and I’m at a point right now that I’m demanding some answers.”

Ms O’Loughlin knows that her only sister is never coming back, but says her memory deserves full transparency about every aspect of the initial investigation.

“Nothing can bring Emer back, I know that.

I watched the outcry over the recent death of that young schoolteacher, Ashling Murphy. And it was a terrible case and I feel hugely for the family.

“But it made me also feel that Emer’s case was treated differently. Are some lives more valuable than others? I never thought that 17 years later, I would still be looking for justice.”

