‘My nine-year old son can now begin to live a new life,’ says mum after Ukranian son (9) was given the gift of hearing aids

Hearing aids have been gifted to Ukrainian refugee, Matvii Kitsenko (9) to help him overcome the language barrier and adapt to life in Ireland.

Joe O’Sullivan, a Hidden Hearing audiologist who is based in Midleton, Co Cork gladly agreed to help Matvii overcome his hearing difficulties after he and his mother, Natalia Kitsenko, approached him.

Matvii was diagnosed with hearing difficulties while still living in Ukraine, but was subsequently forced to flee the war and seek refuge in Ireland.

However, due to his hearing difficulties, Matvii has found it difficult to adapt to his new surroundings and overcome the language barrier.

Hidden Hearing gifted Matvii two state-of-the-art Oticon More digital hearing aids. The innovative bluetooth aids will assist him in learning a new language.

The lifespan of the hearing aids are 6 plus years, but because of his age Matvii will receive a check every six months as his hearing may change.

His mother said that her son can now begin to live a new life. “His speech will improve, he will be more confident, be able to make friends, but most importantly he will be happy."

Ms Kitsenko also praised the local community for their help and support as her and Matvii adapt to a new life in Ireland, having arrived only three months ago.

“I’m so grateful to be in Ireland and to have met such kind, sincere people. It would be wonderful if there were more sympathetic people on earth.”

Audiologist Dolores Madden, said the hearing healthcare provider was “delighted” to have been able to help Matvii who is originally from Odessa and is now attending local Aghada National School in Midleton.

“We wish Matvii and his mom Natalia the very best of luck with their new life in Ireland.”

Children affected by hearing problems can face a difficult struggle in learning how to communicate, delaying language development.

Without hearing aids, it becomes increasingly difficult for children to learn how speak or even read and write.