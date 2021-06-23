‘My little girl is the inspiration behind every word and I can honestly feel her guiding me’

Nearly two years ago, Thomas Goulding made a promise to his little girl, Mila.

“As the world moves fast and life goes on, you’re mentioned less and less,” he wrote. “I promise you my little girl, your name they won’t forget.”

He had never picked up a pen to express his emotions or thoughts, but life changing moments can trigger life changing habits.

It was a blank expression on the face of a sonographer at a 12-week scan that first told Thomas and his wife Colleen that their world was about to be turned upside down.

“A cystic hygroma was discovered and we were referred to a specialist pediatric consultant in Belfast,” says Thomas.

More ominous signs showed up as the pregnancy advanced, but there was no definitive diagnosis and the couple embedded their thoughts with positivity and hope.

“She developed fetal hydrops around 28 weeks. Doctors wanted to leave the pregnancy as long as possible to give her organs as much chance to develop as possible for any complications she may face at birth. They didn’t know the extent of her problems until she would be born so we needed to give her every chance.”

But the hydrops advanced and Thomas and Colleen were told they would have to deliver at 34 weeks or she would not survive. Mila was born on June 27, 2019, with a team of 18 professionals on hand.

Thomas recalls it took 25 minutes to get her to a point where they were able to move her from the operating theatre to the neonatal intensive care ward.

“We got to hold her hand for about 30 seconds on her way past.”

He says Mila was a fighter but while she had just “climbed Slieve Donard”, she “still has Everest to go”.

The Gouldings tried to introduce a sense of normality for Mila's brother and sister, Tommy and Grace. They read her stories, gave her teddy bears and made foot and hand imprints on canvasses. Amidst the uncertainly and despair, mam, dad and siblings celebrated their new addition with a calmness and lovingness.

“In the ICU, we couldn’t hold her but we were able to reach into the incubator and hold her hands,” continues Thomas. “She kept squeezing our fingers as we spoke to her and she knew we were there with her.

“We stayed with her morning and night and on the third day they sat us down and explained her kidneys hadn’t formed properly. There was nothing more they could do and they were sorry.

“We were shattered. We had her christened in the hospital. The next day we were moved to a private room with her and it was time to say goodbye. They took her off life support but kept her on pain relief. We then got to hold our little girl for the first time.

“They left Colleen, Mila and myself alone to say our goodbyes. She gently passed away in her mammy’s arms. We took her home that night. She came home with us and we never left her.”

In the midst of trauma and grief, Thomas penned a poem for Mila and then a song. “I just kept writing songs after that. She’s the inspiration behind every word and I can honestly feel her guiding me”.

Two years on, what started as a few words on a piece of paper will culminate in some of the best folk singers in the country coming together to remember her name.

Irish artists including Philip Noone, Gaelic Brew, Catalpa, Ross D Music with David Whelan, All Folk'd Up, The Invincibles and Rory and the Island will come together for a special virtual gig on Friday, June 25. Seven songs on the night are written by Thomas with all proceeds going towards the Children’s Health Foundation in Dublin and the Regional Neonatal Unit.

“She fought and beat all the odds to spend four days with us. The strength and courage that little girl showed will inspire me in everything I do for the rest of my life. She was amazing and we feel blessed that she gave us those four days with her.

"Her life may have been short but she remains a big part of everyday life. We talk about her at the dinner table and in the house and everything we do as a family, she is included in a special way."

You can donate to the chosen charities here and the gig will be broadcast live on Facebook on Friday at 7pm – @StephenLeesonMusic.