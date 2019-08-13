THE heartbroken father of a teenage girl who died suddenly after her Debs Ball has said her death has left an “irreplaceable hole” in the family’s lives.

THE heartbroken father of a teenage girl who died suddenly after her Debs Ball has said her death has left an “irreplaceable hole” in the family’s lives.

'My little girl is now an angel' - father of teenage girl who died after debs

Jessica Moore (19) passed away in the early hours of Monday morning after falling ill at a hotel in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The teenage girl from Bullaun in Loughrea, Co Galway, was due to collect her Leaving Cert exam results today.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid across the community for Jessica Moore who has been described as “talented and artistic”.

Jessica Moore

Her devastated father Brendan Moore, paid an emotional tribute to his daughter.

“My little girl is now an angel. There’s always going to be an irreplaceable hole in our lives. Rest easy Jess, you’ll never be forgotten,” Mr Moore wrote in an online post.

Jessica’s body will lie in repose tomorrow evening ahead of her funeral on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church, Bullaun.

A death notice for the teenager said that she died suddenly “to the inexpressible grief of her heartbroken parents Brendan and Catherine”.

The parish priest of Bullaun, Fr Pat Kenny, described Ms Moore as “so talented” and that the local community’s sympathies are with her family.

“Well of course our deepest sympathies are with the family.

“It is such a tragedy for something like that to happen to a beautiful daughter in every way, and someone so talented and so gifted.

“She was so committed to her life. And musical, and artistic, she was so talented and had such a future ahead of her,” Fr Kenny told Independent.ie.

“My deepest sympathies on behalf of the whole community are with the family, and with the school.

“All of the students at St Raphaels College got their results today I believe.

“And the whole community of Bullaun is devastated.

“Because she was very active and well known as a young lady, together with her family.

“She went to school in Bullaun national school and was always an A student, a student who was very committed. She was very driven,” Fr Kenny added.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the tragedy and have spoken to a number of people who were at the Debs Ball on the night.

After falling ill she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination was due to be completed today to determine the exact cause of death.

Following the tragedy gardaí also notified the local Coroner.

Staff at Gullane’s Hotel have said that they will not be making any comment as there is an ongoing investigation.

Local representatives from the community also expressed their sadness at the news, and expressed their condolences with Ms Moore’s family. Local Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Curley said that it was a “terrible situation”.

“I want to pass on my sincere condolences to her family. It is a huge shock,” he said.

Independent councillor for Loughrea Geraldine Donohue said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time.”

Other local sources have described the young woman as a “vibrant and talented girl” who was well-known in the town. “Everyone has been left reeling. It’s heartbreaking,” said a local resident.

Online Editors