'My heart properly stopped for a moment' - woman on 'magical' moment her family won €500,000

A LUCKY Lotto winner said that she had a "magical feeling" that she had won before she even checked her ticket.

The punter, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said that she has been been "walking on air" since her family scooped the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize on May 17.

The family, who are from Moate in Co Westmeath, collected their winnings at the National Lottery's headquarters in Dublin today.

Speaking of the moment she realised they had netted the fortune, she said: "The morning after the draw, I saw a post on Facebook which announced the win in the local shop.

"My heart properly stopped for a moment, knowing that there was a very big chance that the winning ticket was in my handbag!

"I said to my mother that it was definitely us and we just sat in the house for hours before we even checked the ticket! It was just a magical feeling when we all finally plucked up the courage to check it – it was just brilliant."

The family said, who bought their golden ticket in Marie’s Moate store on Church Street in Moate, Westmeath, revealed they have been playing as a syndicate for ten years.

They plan to toast their win by enjoying a family holiday.

"We’ve been walking on air for the past week but we’re still trying to get our heads around the fact that we’ll be sharing a half million between us.

"We’ve thought very little about our actual plans for the money but we’re determined to enjoy the celebrations for the time being. We’re all going on a nice holiday very soon so we’ll take a little bit of time out before we make any big decisions for the money."

