‘My first home was a cottage. It had no electricity or running water’ – Stephen shares birthday with signing of Treaty

Steve Victor Warren's father dropping Margaret Pearse TD off to a Treaty debate.. taken by the Irish Independent in 1921

Stephen Victor Warren was born on the day of the Anglo-Irish Treaty signing, his middle name a nod to the feeling of ‘victory’ his parents experienced by Michael Collins’s trip to London.

And he married his beloved late wife Vera on the day Marilyn Monroe died: August 4, 1962.

“Not that I could have done anything about either of those,” Mr Warren smiled as he prepared to celebrate his 100th birthday today.

A tailor’s cutter in a garment-makers by trade, Mr Warren started work straight out of school at 14 and “was proud to work” until retirement at “only” 75.

Mr Warren still retains his Dublin accent, even though he has lived in Athlone for almost 50 years.

He is the proud husband of his late wife Vera, father of five, grandfather of seven and a great-grandfather to the family’s newest addition, AJ, born on November 19.

“My first family home was a cottage in Terenure,” Mr Warren tells the Irish Independent.

“No running water. No electricity. And waste was disposed of in an ash pit.”

Later there was a move to the capital’s Leighlin Road.

“I remember a young Christy Brown and his family living in Stannaway Road, and Phil Lynott being born nearby too.”

And later still, there was the odd pint, or two.

Not least with the likes of songwriter Dominic Behan, courtesy of the 1927 ‘bona fide travellers’ act which permitted drinking in some pubs “both before and after hours”, he points out.

“Sure, I often gave a false address and claimed to be one,” he quips.

Still, the ‘chancer’ trait of taking the odd risk may have come from his father, Thomas.

Warren Snr was a Dublin horse and carriage driver, who may have had a role to play in the run-up to the eventual signing of the Treaty in 1921.

“My father was rumoured to have housed guns for the IRA in a stable where he kept horses on Kimmage Road.

“He reckoned it was a good hiding place – because the stable was owned by a British army officer.”

And that’s not the only part Thomas Warren played in the lead-up to the Treaty.

A faded picture still in the family album shows him opening the door of his carriage for Margaret Pearse TD, the mother of Patrick, after driving her to one of the Treaty debates.

Mr Warren’s mother bought a copy of the photograph from the Irish Independent where it featured, for half a crown.

Mr Warren will celebrate his birthday with his family, friends and carers at Sonas Nursing Home in Athlone today.