Brendan Courtney has issued an appeal to those with diabetes to ensure they "get the basics right" when managing the condition.

'My father had Type 2 Diabetes and did not take the time to properly manage his condition' - Brendan Courtney on World Diabetes Day

The TV presenter and fashion designer paid tribute to his beloved father Frank, who passed away in June 2017, in the 'First Things First' campaign.

Launched by Diabetes Ireland and health care company MSD, the campaign aims to highlight the importance of getting the basics right when it comes to managing diabetes.

In a moving documentary last year called 'We Need to Talk About Dad', Courtney explored the challenges his father faced after he was left paralysed by a stroke.

Courtney said his father's diagnosis of diabetes was a "shock" to his family and said they were unprepared for "possible complications" that are linked with the condition.

"I am delighted to be part of the First Things First campaign. It’s an initiative that I feel passionate about. My father had Type 2 Diabetes and did not take the time to properly manage his condition," he said.

Courtney said his family "weren't prepared" for the possible complications of Type 2 Diabetes.

"My dad’s diagnosis came as a shock to us all. As a family, we weren’t fully prepared and didn’t really take the time to understand what Type 2 diabetes is and the possible complications it could have if not properly managed."

The broadcaster encouraged those with diabetes to read up about HbA1c, the measure of a person’s average blood sugar level over the past 2-3 months, and to reach out to loved ones for support on World Diabetes Day today.

"This campaign is about getting the basics right and ensuring you understand what HbA1c is and the importance of lowering it.

"Also don’t forget you are not alone, make sure you get the support of your family and friends to help you."

Courtney's most recent documentary which earlier earlier this month, 'We Need To Talk About Mam', focused on the life of his widowed mother following the passing of her husband.

In it's predecessor, 'We Need To Talk About Dad, looked at the difficult choices faced by the Courtney family in trying to provide the best care possible for their father and highlighted the difficulties in navigating the Fair Deal nursing home support scheme.

Online Editors