KILLER Molly Martens faces a major custody review in a US prison tomorrow – just 24 hours before the third anniversary of the brutal murder of her Irish husband.

'My days are spent covering up heartache' - Jason Corbett's mother speaks out as Molly Martens faces prison review

Martens (34), who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her Limerick-born husband Jason Corbett (39), was transferred back to a high-security prison after being cited for three separate breaches of prison rules, two in the space of only a couple of hours last May.

In one incident, Martens left a controlled area of the jail without permission, while in the second breach she refused a direct order from a prison officer. Martens was also caught in possession of contraband.

The custody review takes place as Mr Corbett’s family admitted their pain has not eased in the three years since his brutal murder by his second wife and her father at their North Carolina home.

Mr Corbett’s mother Rita and sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch told Independent.ie they have faced “a never-ending nightmare of pain and loss”.

“Every day is a battle. I will live out my days grieving the loss of my youngest son.

“His suffering is unbearable to imagine and I face it every single night,” Mr Corbett’s mother said.

“My days are spent covering up heartache and pain. I take solace in spending time with Jason’s children (Jack and Sarah).

Jason Corbett

“John and I will spend the anniversary with my daughters Tracey and Marilyn, (son) Wayne and the children in Clare. It is where I feel closest to Jason as it was his happiest place as a child and where he always went back to.”

Mr Corbett’s sister said the Limerick family can never forget what was done to him.

“The last few days have been very hard because they force everyone who loved Jason to relive the pain of losing him,” she said.

“There is no escape from wondering about what those last few days of Jason’s life must have been like – and the unforgivable pain and cruelty he was subjected to on the night of his murder by people he loved and trusted but who betrayed him in the worst way possible.”

Mr Corbett’s sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch. Photo: Mark Condren

After being attacked while he slept by his American wife and father-in-law on August 2, 2015, Mr Corbett was then cruelly left to die on the bedroom floor.

Martens and her father were accused by US prosecutors of deliberately delaying their call to emergency services to ensure Mr Corbett had died when they arrived.

Ms Corbett-Lynch has written a best-selling tribute to her brother entitled ‘My Brother Jason’.

“I’ve received messages from all over the world, from people who knew Jason and wanted to share stories about him through to people who didn't know him but who had similarly lost a loved one and just wanted us to know that they shared our grief.

“In particular, the support shown to Jason’s two adored children, Jack and Sarah, has been nothing less than astounding,” she said.

“They are two remarkable and brave children who inspire everyone they meet.”

Jack and Sarah lost their mother to a tragic asthma attack in November 2006 before being orphaned when their former nanny, Martens, murdered their father at their North Carolina home.

