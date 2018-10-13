A young girl went from having a sore throat to being induced into a coma with her family saying their goodbyes in less than 24 hours after she contracted a near-fatal case of sepsis, her mother has said.

'My daughter had a sore throat, then we were told she wouldn't survive the night' - family's heartbreaking sepsis experience

Audrey McGahon said that she wasn't too worried when her then-12-year-old daughter Molly complained about feeling under the weather last February.

Within hours Audrey and her husband Noel were gathered around Molly's bedside in Temple Street Hospital as her body went into multi-organ failure after she contracted sepsis through Influenza B.

Thankfully Molly has made a "miracle" recovery but has been left with life-changing injuries and her devoted family are now fundraising to give her the best care and chance of recovery possible.

Molly with her younger brother James

Audrey, who is from Ennistymon in Co Clare, told Independent.ie: "It just seemed like she had a sore throat and within hours she had full-blown sepsis, organ failure and we nearly lost her but she's coming out the other side thank God.

"I always used to say that the kids had colds, they never even had a full-blown flu and we were so lucky that they were healthy.

"That's why when Molly was complaining about a sore throat and no other symptoms really, I thought something was wrong.

"I brought her to the GP and he said if it was a virus just to keep her hydrated and rest, normal advice.

"It was when it came to bedtime that I started to get that little bit more anxious that she wasn't herself.

"People say I must have known but I just thought she had a sore throat and her temperature was up, I brought her to Shannon Doc and he was happy enough to send her home and told us to keep her hydrated with fluids.

"I don't know what was driving me that night but I asked for a letter of referral for A&E."

Molly and her parents went to University Hospital Limerick, where it became evident that her condition was serious and she was deteriorating quickly.

Molly with some of the 'incredible' Temple Street Hospital staff

Audrey, who is also mum to James (9), recalls: "We knew by the staff's faces something was seriously wrong, they were saying it might be pneumonia but there were consultants coming and going and so much going on, they were so focused on Molly.

"They were amazing, they brought her straight to the Resus Room, they recognised from her stats she was deteriorating - her blood pressure was dangerously low, her heart was failing, she had gone into kidney failure and she was in terrible pain.

"At that stage the hospital said the possible pneumonia had turned into sepsis, she had what's called a ghost lung - so in an x-ray you might have a little white line to indicate infection but her lungs were completely white.

"Molly stayed awake the entire time, it was terrifying, we wanted to cry and crumble but we had to stay strong, she was alert right up until they brought her up to the ICU and induced her into a coma."

The medical team in UHL worked on Molly throughout the night, so that by the time a crew from Temple Street arrived to bring her by ambulance to Dublin they were able to start working on her straight away.

"They said she might not survive the journey to Dublin but the quick-thinking work by the team in Limerick saved her and she miraculously survived.

"We were told when she arrived in Temple Street she didn't have long, so all we could do was sit with her and wait but she just kept fighting and it was a strange horrible time but she got through it," Audrey says.

Over the coming days Molly gradually got stronger and defied the odds.

She celebrated her 13th birthday in the hospital and has since become strong enough to return home to Co Clare.

Unfortunately her legs were badly affected by the sepsis and at one point medics thought they might need to be amputated.

Molly's family are raising money to cover her extensive rehabilitation costs

They managed to save her legs but Molly relies on a walker and crutches, she is going to need further surgery on them and leg braces fitted, as well as weekly physiotherapy sessions.

Molly's family has set up a GoFundMe page which will raise funds for her extensive rehabilitation costs, any leftover money will be donated to BUMBLEance - the children's national ambulance service which brought her from Limerick to Dublin when she was gravely ill.

Audrey says that despite her ordeal, Molly's positivity amazes them.

"There's certain days now that I'll be talking to friends and a wave of panic hits me but she keeps us going - she's so funny and witty and nothing fazes her.

"She accepts all this and she never questions why it happened to her.

"She was in a wheelchair and she's on crutches now, we don't know what happened but they (her legs) were badly affected by the sepsis, we thought she might actually need them to be amputated," she says.

Audrey says the family-of-four are still coming to terms with everything that's happened but they are now looking towards the future.

She said candidly: "There are no words to describe how incredible the team in Temple Street are, the work they do is amazing.

"They now love to see Molly coming because they she was a worst case scenario and when they arrived they didn't think she would survive the night and there's no medical reason for how she survived but somehow she did.

"You're kind of left wondering what could have happened if things didn't work out as they did that night, I think those questions will haunt us for years.

"I thought the worse case scenario was that she had a bad chest infection maybe but doctors say she wouldn't have survived to midnight if she didn't go to hospital that night."

For more information or to donate, please visit here

