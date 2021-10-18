| 17.1°C Dublin

‘My dad was killed in the Troubles – now I fear my kids will see a new wave of violence’

Leanne Evans’ gym is near an interface... and she has witnessed things she hopes are not a disturbing portent of things to come

The next generation: Leanne Evans with daughter Jersi-Rae (8) at her Fit Moms &amp; Kids gym in Glengormley, County Antrim. (Credit: Peter Morrison) Expand
Sorely missed: A young Leanne Evans with her late father Gerry, who was shot dead by the INLA in 1994 Expand

Claire McNeilly

Leanne Evans was only 14 years old when her father was murdered.

Gerry Evans (43) had only just achieved a lifetime ambition of owning his own shop.

Then, one afternoon, republican paramilitaries walked into his new premises and gunned him down.

