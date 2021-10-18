‘My dad was killed in the Troubles – now I fear my kids will see a new wave of violence’

Leanne Evans was only 14 years old when her father was murdered.

Gerry Evans (43) had only just achieved a lifetime ambition of owning his own shop.

Then, one afternoon, republican paramilitaries walked into his new premises and gunned him down.

Until recently, this horrific incident would have been news to Leanne’s three children.

For years she had lodged it in the back of her mind as the young ones grew up in post-Good Friday Agreement Northern Ireland.

Now, however, the fitness instructor — who is approaching the same age her dad was when he was shot dead — fears the violence of the past is returning.

And uncomfortably close to home too.

A recent vile message, posted to one of the Glengormley woman’s sons on Snapchat said: “Your granda got what he deserved.”

“This is the sort of thing that’s happening among kids living near interface areas these days,” Leanne told the Belfast Telegraph.

“They’re using online forums to organise sectarian confrontations, whereas when I was growing up if things like that happened it was via phone calls and word of mouth in communities.”

And it’s a worrying new development for people like Leanne, whose family were devastated by the Troubles and who fear that they are in danger of kicking off again following a generation of relative peace.

Concern over a possible united Ireland, the outworking of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, the renewed sabre-rattling between local politicians and the widening chasm between nationalist and unionist ideals are now being played out on the streets by people too young to remember or appreciate the significance of the historic 1998 peace deal.

April of this year saw the worst rioting for years in the Lanark Way area of Belfast — and in Newtownabbey, not far from where Leanne and her family live.

Expand Close Sorely missed: A young Leanne Evans with her late father Gerry, who was shot dead by the INLA in 1994 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sorely missed: A young Leanne Evans with her late father Gerry, who was shot dead by the INLA in 1994

“There has been ongoing fighting between young people from different religions,” she said.

“Children have been organising this on social media and hundreds of them meet up to brawl on Friday and Saturday nights.

“It’s really scary. It’s been going on since the start of the pandemic, when they all got locked in.”

She added: “My greatest fear is one of my children getting dragged into all of this religious stuff.”

Concern about a return to the dark days has prompted Leanne to speak publicly for the first time about what happened to her dad.

The father of five was shot twice by INLA gunmen at his new fishing tackle shop in Glengormley’s Northcott Centre on April 25, 1994 — one of nine victims of tit-for-tat sectarian violence in just eight days.

Mr Evans, who lived in the nearby Queen’s Park estate, was secretary of the First Glengormley Linfield Supporters Club and a member of the Orange Order.

In an attempt to justify the shooting, the INLA alleged that their victim was in the UDA, but the loyalist organisation never claimed him as a member.

“He’d only opened his shop a week earlier,” recalled Leanne.

“My mum kept myself and my siblings shielded from it all. She wanted to protect us. I was always too scared to even Google it.”

The 41-year-old businesswoman does, however, vividly remember what life was like in those darkest hours before the new dawn.

“The Troubles were really fierce at that time,” she said.

“I remember paramilitaries were just going into each other’s communities and picking someone out because of their religion.

“I was scared stiff to leave the house.”

News of Mr Evans’ death came via a local school prefect, who told her he’d been shot.

“We walked over to where it happened but they wouldn’t let us in,” said Leanne, who had been at school when it happened.

“My mum was in a terrible state.”

After the tragedy, Mr Evans’ widow Elizabeth, now aged 70, left her previous job in a bar and got a job as a care worker. She also raised all five of their children on her own.

“She was so strong; she kept us busy, took us to youth clubs and everywhere else we needed to be,” said Leanne, a Glengormley High School past pupil.

“She put us in a bubble of security.

“It’s only really hitting home now, with us getting older and nearing the age my daddy was when he died. He was so young when it happened to him.”

Leanne didn’t tell her own children about how their grandfather died until last year. And she stressed that she had always strived to shield them from sectarianism.

“It worries me that some adults these days are sending their children out to fight over religion,” she said.

“People who should know better are puppeteering the young ones. I would love to try and fix that.

“I’m only one person, but I’m speaking out now because I want teenagers here to realise that if you continue fighting and it grows into adulthood, someone is eventually going to get severely hurt or killed.”

She added: “That’s a real-life story but they don’t see that. They’ll only realise it when something happens to them the way it happened to us, and then it’s too late.”

Leanne’s fervent hope for a better future in her local area is enshrined in the cross-community ethos of the gym she founded in 2015.

“I initially worked from home; I built a log cabin and invited mums to my garden and let their kids sit in my living room,” said the former beauty therapist.

“A year later, I found a mobile unit facing Glengormley High School. I’d sold a house the previous year and instead of buying a new one I put all my money into that.

“Mothers started coming to me, and it just sort of evolved really quickly.”

She subsequently moved into part of the building on Portland Avenue that now houses Fit Moms & Kids, and expanded during the pandemic by acquiring an adjacent building.

The gym has been a labour of love for Leanne over the last six years; remarkably, she’s never taken a penny in earnings.

“All my house savings are still in the building, but people are starting to pay us for memberships so I hope to eventually earn a living from it,” she said.

But it hasn’t been a walk in the park for Leanne, whose gym nearly went out of business due to financial pressure a couple of years ago.

“My savings had run out and we had no financial support from any funding stream so I was using all my own money,” she recalled.

“NICVA [the Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action] helped me acquire charity status — it took 18 months and it wasn’t easy — and that’s how we ended up staying open. I’m so glad we did.”

She added: “Now we’re getting support from the Halifax, National Lottery and the Council so things are starting to get less stressful. I’m really happy we stayed open.”

As it stands, the gym has eight volunteers and there are 50 members on the books with “around 80 people coming through the doors every month”.

Apart from providing “a safe haven for women” there’s an adjoining unisex fitness suite, primarily for the teenage sons of mothers who are gym members.

In May this year, they opened the Mark Scott Hub — a teenage internet cafe — in honour of a young man who lost his life to addiction, aged 24, in October 2016. [His mum Natasha is a client of the gym and gave the project her blessing.]

Mark, who had been studying to be an accountant, was well known in the local community for his love of designer clothes and rap music.

The former Belfast Royal Academy pupil had worked at times in the family-owned Hill Tavern bar in Carnmoney.

“His mum started coming here after Mark died,” said Leanne.

The aim of the Hub is to offer a safe space for teenagers.

“During the pandemic, parents were approaching me to ask for help as so many teenagers were in danger of going off the rails,” she said.

“From the age of 11, there are kids in this area — and I’m sure it’s the same in other places across Northern Ireland and beyond — taking drugs, drinking and gathering in big crowds, getting into trouble.

“That kept bringing me back to the memory of Mark so I phoned Natasha and we decided to honour him, while also trying to help other kids in the Glengormley area.”

She also runs a summer camp at the gym for young people aged 11 to 24.

There’s little doubt that clients see Leanne — single mum, fitness coach, unofficial counsellor — as a superwoman and the beating heart of the local community.

What drives her, though, is a desire to continue to provide a safe space for people and a determination to make a difference. As she said, “the door is always open”.

She added: “Everyone has their own particular troubles. They have enough on their plate already, without Northern Ireland going backwards.

“I know from bitter experience what it was like, and I never want to go back there.”