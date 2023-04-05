| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘My dad David Trimble would do it all again in a heartbeat – because it was the right thing to do’

Anti-Agreement protestors and a letter bomb were not enough to derail the process

Nicholas Trimble the son of David Trimble Photo: Peter Morrison Expand
David Trimble on holiday Expand
Nicholas Trimble, son of David Trimble in Lisburn. Picture by Peter Morrison. Expand
David Trimble Expand

Close

Nicholas Trimble the son of David Trimble Photo: Peter Morrison

Nicholas Trimble the son of David Trimble Photo: Peter Morrison

David Trimble on holiday

David Trimble on holiday

Nicholas Trimble, son of David Trimble in Lisburn. Picture by Peter Morrison.

Nicholas Trimble, son of David Trimble in Lisburn. Picture by Peter Morrison.

David Trimble

David Trimble

/

Nicholas Trimble the son of David Trimble Photo: Peter Morrison

Garrett Hargan

The Good Friday Agreement made David Trimble “immensely proud” and despite the threat his family lived under he would do it again in a heartbeat, his son has said.

Trimble had been a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) since 1979 and was elected as leader in 1995 at a time when British government officials met with Sinn Féin, and the SDLP and UUP held a series of meetings to exchange information on their respective proposals.

Most Watched

Privacy