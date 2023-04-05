‘My dad David Trimble would do it all again in a heartbeat – because it was the right thing to do’

The Good Friday Agreement made David Trimble “immensely proud” and despite the threat his family lived under he would do it again in a heartbeat, his son has said.

Trimble had been a member of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) since 1979 and was elected as leader in 1995 at a time when British government officials met with Sinn Féin, and the SDLP and UUP held a series of meetings to exchange information on their respective proposals.

IRA decommissioning was high on the agenda and those demands would remain live even after the deal was signed.

In his Nobel acceptance speech, Trimble said: “Any further delay will reinforce dark doubts about whether Sinn Féin are drinking from the clear stream of democracy, or are still drinking from the dark stream of fascism.

“It cannot for ever face both ways. Plenty of space has been given to paramilitaries. Now, winter is here, and there is still no sign of spring.”

As an 11-year-old when the Good Friday Agreement was signed, Nicholas Trimble remembers his father being extremely busy.

Trimble, as even former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams acknowledged last week, took the brave step of leading unionism to a place it had railed against for decades.

Along with colleagues, he showed a belief in harmony between communities in Nothern Ireland that would transcend ideologies.

At times, Nick said, politics encroached on family life in a “very real way” as “anti-Agreement unionists” gathered outside their home to “vehemently disagree” with a peace deal.

He explained: “I remember on one occasion, my older brother was at a neighbour’s house, and while he was there a mob appeared with placards saying ‘Trimble the traitor’ and so on.

“Of course, my memory of that is my mum being deeply concerned: she’s got four young children and I remember her scrambling through the phonebook to find our neighbour’s phone number so that she could phone and say, ‘keep Richard over there, there’s a mob between our houses’.

“There was a definite impact on the place we lived. Children are aware of more than adults give them credit for and we knew what was going on.

“My surname is Trimble too and when you’re seeing those placards right outside your garden it does have an impact on you.”

The local school took steps to ensure Nicholas and his siblings were educated in a normal environment, though they were still subjected to “political jibes” in the corridors.

Daphne Trimble, who originally worked in David’s constituency office in Lurgan before they relocated to Banbridge, was “so important” throughout that period.

“The office was targeted as well. I think I remember one occasion when a letter bomb was send to the office and my mother had it in her hand, and crucially realised something was off about the package,” Nick recalled.

“If memory serves, she was doing half days there and coming back to mother her children. She was a big insulator to us as children, protecting us from a lot of the hassle.”

During “intense” months leading up to the agreement, David and Daphne would pore over documents into the small hours.

As an adult, Nicholas has a “far greater appreciation” for the risks they both took. “I’m always blown away whenever I think about it,” he said. “It was such a tremendous leap at the time and it’s no wonder there was huge sacrifice, personally on my dad’s part for it, because without that I honestly don’t see it having happened.”

Away from politics, he said: “Dad was fun in his own way, from a young age I could recognise that he was not the ‘dad joke’ type of character but he wasn’t averse to having fun with the kids and always made time for us as a family.

“Even at the height of the busyness there was always time for us. Whether it was going on day trips or on summer holidays.

“One of the things he loved to do, in my childhood days in the summer we would go to Europe: Germany or France or somewhere. We would always get the boat over to Stranraer and drive down to London which turned into the Eurotunnel.

“He needed that escape and always made time for those family holidays.”

He added: “At the time of the Omagh bomb we were on holiday and the holiday had to be cancelled. So sometimes politics got in the way of family life.

“He was a kind man and always someone who pushed his children to do the best they could. Not pushing us to excel beyond our comfort zone, but to do the best that you can achieve. He was encouraging in that way.”

Trimble was a long-time Eurosceptic. In recent years he ended up thrust front and centre to critique Theresa May’s backstop during the Brexit upheaval to Nick’s dismay.

“In some ways, selfishly, it seemed this is a man who should be retired and whose health had started to deteriorate. And yet Unionism PLC was relying on him in some ways to talk about it.

“I don’t think he would’ve seen it that way, when it came to points of law, particularly constitutional law, that was dad’s bread and butter. He ate that up and wanted to be involved.

“But, I would have preferred it if he could’ve enjoyed his last years in less turmoil,” Nick said.

Following his dad’s passing in 2022, Nick thought discourse at the time “struck a reflective tone” that he believes resonated with people.

At heart his father was an academic, Nick said, and as such would never have been overt about his own achievements.

“But I truly do believe that he would do it all again in a heartbeat, because of the lived experience of everyone afterwards; it was right and he truly believed that right up until the day he died.”

He concluded: “Dad was immensely proud of the achievement of getting it done, but he would never have told you that.”