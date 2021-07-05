Samantha Mac Donnell (34) from Rathfarnham who received the vaccine at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Balinteer Dublin.. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Andrew Turner from Stillorgan gets the vaccine from Pharmacist Damien O'Brien at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Balinteer Dublin.. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Maciej Kurzawa (30) from Rathvilly Co Carlow who received the vaccine at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Balinteer Dublin.. Photo by Steve Humphreys

The rollout of the Covid vaccine by pharmacists to 18-34 year olds is a dream come true for one man hoping to make it back to Poland for a family wedding.

Maciej Kurzawa (30) lives in Carlow and works in Ballinteer in Dublin, and that’s where he got his one-jab Janssen vaccine today at the local Adrian Dunne pharmacy.

“I was a bit anxious to get the vaccine because my cousin is getting married in about three weeks and I need to go abroad. I need to go to Poland,” he explained.

“And the thing was, if I couldn’t get vaccinated I wasn't going to go, and I know the family wouldn't take it well.”

Read More

“So it was kind of a little bit of pressure because if you get the vaccine you need to have it for at least 14 days before you are fully vaccinated, but I’m well in time three weeks ahead and I’m happy with that. I’ll be checking the flights tonight,” he added.

Maciej said he feels lucky to have got an appointment so quickly

“I couldn't ask for a better service really.”

Pharmacies across the country started rolling out Covid vaccines to the 18 to 34 age bracket today and demand has been high since it was announced on Friday.

The Adrian Dunne group of pharmacies had over 25,000 queries on its own online booking system, and it began its rollout of the one-dose Janssen jab to 18 to 34 year-olds shortly after opening the doors of its participating pharmacies this morning.

Expand Close Andrew Turner from Stillorgan gets the vaccine from Pharmacist Damien O'Brien at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Balinteer Dublin.. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Turner from Stillorgan gets the vaccine from Pharmacist Damien O'Brien at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Balinteer Dublin.. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Pharmacist Damien O’Brien at the Ballinteer branch said the phone and email enquiries have been constant since the service was launched.

“As of now I think we've got over 4,000 names on that list,” he said.

“We get the client to book with their name, address, date of birth and PPS number and they bring ID to the pharmacy, and then we notify the HSE when they are done,” he added.

By noon Damien had vaccinated eight people.

Another man who had his Janssen jab was Andrew Turner (29) from Stillorgan.

“I've been obviously looking and listening to the news and different programs, and I was keen to get it done as soon as I can,” he said.

“With the rollout going the way it was I thought I'd be lucky to get it by the end of August or into September, if even at all, and then obviously the news last week when they were planning to roll out the Janssen one, was a bit more hopeful and optimistic.”

“I didn't know what to expect when I registered but it's pretty straightforward, and it actually shows you how simple the process can be.”

“I'd love to get out of Ireland maybe at the end of August, early September, that's kind of my plan, but I’ve nothing booked yet. It’s been so long since I've been away. But we'll see, there's all the news about the Delta variant and we’re still unsure how things will go in Europe,” he added.

Expand Close Samantha Mac Donnell (34) from Rathfarnham who received the vaccine at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Balinteer Dublin.. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Samantha Mac Donnell (34) from Rathfarnham who received the vaccine at Adrian Dunne Pharmacy in Balinteer Dublin.. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Rathfarnham woman Samantha MacDonnell (34) has no plans to travel abroad, but she wanted the vaccine for peace of mind.

“I'm 34, so I would be the next batch down in the rollout but I know friends that are a bit older that haven't been done yet, so I was thrilled to get in,” she said.

“I think it's just more for peace of mind really, and to be able to get together with family members again and older family members whereas before we would have been nervous.”

“I have no specific travel plans, we’ll just stay in Ireland. And the fact that it's a one shot vaccine as well is a huge bonus. My dad is 60 and he's still waiting on the second AstraZeneca so there's lots of slagging going on in the house that I’ve been vaccinated before him,” she added.