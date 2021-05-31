‘My brain switched off when my father died’ - Marian Keyes on grief, her fear of failure and why she won’t reread her books

Marian Keyes told Graham Norton “my brain stopped working” when she was finishing her latest best-selling novel, as her father had just passed away.

Keyes, whose latest novel, Grown Ups, centres on an Irish family, told Norton how the grief of losing her father had almost proved too much to function as a writer.

“My dad died just as I was finishing it (Grown Ups),” she said. “I fell off my track, my brain stopped working, I didn’t know what tone I wanted. Normally I’m fairly sure what way I want to end (a book) but I didn’t know what was right.

“The day before it went to press, I rang my editor and begged her to give me more time to change it. She stopped me, I wasn’t myself.”

The pair also spoke with bestselling author and TV presenter Richard Osman as part of the The Hay Festival of literature held in Powys, Wales.

Norton asked Keyes about her work ethic when writing bestsellers.

“It’s work, you work at it, to make it good,” Keyes said. “I would like my readers to have an enjoyable time. You put the work in, it’s not magic at all.”

Despite the labour writing takes, the author admitted she wants to close a book and leave it closed when she is finished.

“I never reread my novels. I’d rather saw my own arm off,” she said.

“By the time (you’ve) done the edits, you want to take it (the book) outside and set it on fire. I was sick of it by then, but it was fine, it turned out to be fine.”

Despite her success – Keyes is writing her 15th novel – she is still fearful of failure, she revealed.

“I’m not a bit confident. With every book, it’s scorched earth. You can’t carry the success from the previous book.”

The author also told how she is somewhat nervous about her first sequel – the novel she is currently working on is a follow-up to her 1998 novel Rachel’s Holiday, as she doesn’t want to disappoint fans of the original.

“You know, you read a book and you’ll love it,” she said.

“I’m trying very hard. There’s always the fear of getting it wrong, or being lazy, thinking I can cruise this – I’d hate to think I could one day think that way.”

The writer admitted she gives her husband her phone and tablet at night, asking him to “bury them in the garden” to stop her being distracted too much by Twitter or online shopping.

“If there’s nothing in the morning to entertain me, I’ll work.

"If there’s anything to distract me, it’s game over,” she said.