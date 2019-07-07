'My baby girl is dead' - Murder inquiry launched after two-year-old dies following 'traumatic injuries'

Father-of-three Mike Cawley raised the alarm in the Elderwood Park apartment complex on Boreenmana Road on Cork's southside at 4.50am last Friday.

When gardai arrived at the scene, they discovered Santina Cawley lying unconscious on the living room floor of a third-floor apartment.

An initial examination showed she had suffered bone fractures, cuts and head injuries.

A large amount of blood was also present at the scene.

One of the first responders, a former Emergency Response Unit officer and trained advanced paramedic, worked to resuscitate Santina in advance of the arrival of the first ambulance crew.

Gardaí at the scene

It's understood the tot had been sleeping over at the apartment which is rented to a female friend of her father's. Her mother was not present.

Santina is understood to be the youngest of three children born to Mike Cawley and the children's mother, Bridget.

Yesterday a shocked neighbour told how she had been woken by the sound of screaming coming from an upstairs apartment in the complex.

"I heard a commotion coming from upstairs at around 3am," the neighbour told the Sunday Independent.

The neighbour then said was woken a second time at 4.50am to the sound of a man screaming.

"That's what woke me… it was a man screaming.

"And then I made out the words… he was screaming: 'My baby girl is dead… my baby girl is dead'.

"Then I heard him going door to door upstairs… banging on doors shouting at people inside to phone an ambulance."

It is thought the first responders to the scene were members of An Garda Siochana responding to a noise complaint.

They discovered Santina lying on the floor.

It is understood she was unconscious and it was apparent she had sustained serious and traumatic injuries.

Sources confirmed yesterday that she had received a number of cuts and multiple bone fractures.

"I heard one of the garda talking to the father outside the apartment telling him to calm down. He said they were working on her. Then the ambulance arrived and took the child away."

Sources said Santina was rushed to Cork University Hospital but passed away later in the morning.

"We still had hope she was going to be alright when we got up on Friday morning," the neighbour said yesterday

"Everyone in the apartment block was talking about it but then one of the upstairs neighbours called down to us, at around 10.30am, that they'd heard on the news she had passed away."

Yesterday gardai confirmed, following the conclusion of a post mortem investigation, the investigation into Santina's death was now being treated as murder.

In a statement Gardai said: "The post mortem of an infant girl (2 years) who died at Cork University Hospital yesterday morning 5th July 2019 has been completed by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

"The results will not be released for operational reasons. Gardai have commenced a murder investigation."

The complex was sealed off yesterday to allow Garda forensic experts to conduct a technical examination inside the apartment.

Another apartment nearby was also inspected and remained cordoned off throughout the day.

Gardai carried out door-to-door enquiries in the Elderwood Park complex yesterday afternoon and also established an incident room at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An uncle of Santina's yesterday paid tribute to the tot on Facebook, writing: "God help us, my two-year-old niece killed.

"How can someone be that evil?

"Cherish every day you have. Sweet dreams, princess."

Flowers were also left at the scene by heartbroken neighbours yesterday.

One bunch was accompanied by a note reading: "Sleep tight with the angels precious little girl. RIP".

Garda inquiries are ongoing.

Sunday Independent