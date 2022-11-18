Music and education scholarship launched in memory of tragic teacher Ashling Murphy

An educational scholarship has been launched in memory of school teacher Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy was attacked and killed while out for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly, last January.

The entrance scholarship is jointly awarded by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and Mary Immaculate College. It comes with a €4,000 bursary, which will be awarded to a first year Bachelor of Education student.

The primary teacher studied at the college and she graduated just three months before her death.

She was a passionate traditional music player, and the scholarship will be awarded to a first-year student for their “exceptional achievement and talent in the field of traditional Irish music”.

“To cherish Ashling’s memory, this entrance scholarship will take account of her talents and love of traditional Irish music,” organisers say.

President of Mary Immaculate College Professor Eugene Wall said those who knew Ms Murphy continue to “cherish” her memory and her “many accomplishments, her love of music and her skills as an educator”.

"Ashling exemplified the qualities of what it means to be an excellent primary teacher. She was warm, caring, effervescent, diligent and so lavishly talented. We’re uniquely fortunate in this country to attract student teachers of Ashling’s calibre and we are pleased that this scholarship in her memory will benefit those who share Ashling’s passions,” he said.

Meanwhile, INTO general secretary John Boyle added: “On behalf of our members across the country, we hope this scholarship will serve as a lasting tribute to Ashling, her family and all who knew her.”

Applications for the scholarship will open at the end of this month, November 30, and the closing date is September 1.

Applicants are required to provide a video recording which demonstrates their “excellent technical proficiency in one or more Irish traditional musical instruments”.

The awardee will also act as an ambassador for Mary-I and the INTO in terms of their music participation and other activities for the year in which they hold the scholarship.

It is open to first-year students who are enrolled in the primary teaching, education and psychology and international education programmes.

Last Sunday a 5k Walk or Run event was held in Dublin’s Phoenix Park to remember Ms Murphy.

A man is due to face trial charged with her murder.