Museum no longer faces legal threat over evolution stance

Ciaran O'Neill

The Ulster Museum is no longer facing a legal threat for failing to respond to a Freedom of Information request.

The Sunday Independent revealed last week the world-renowned museum had been warned it could end up in court unless it released information about its stance on the “evolution of life”.

