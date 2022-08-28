Museum no longer faces legal threat over evolution stance

The Ulster Museum is no longer facing a legal threat for failing to respond to a Freedom of Information request.

The Sunday Independent revealed last week the world-renowned museum had been warned it could end up in court unless it released information about its stance on the “evolution of life”.

An individual wrote to the Belfast museum earlier this year requesting the “empirical evidence and hard science” used to support its “endorsement of the origins of the human species”.

However, the museum failed to respond to the request and, as a result, was found last month to have breached Freedom of Information (FoI) legislation by the Information Commissioner’s Officer (ICO), which investigates complaints around FoI legislation.

National Museums NI (NMNI), which manages the Ulster Museum, was warned by the ICO it could be found in contempt of court if it did not respond to the original request for information.

An NMNI spokesperson said they were aware of the FoI request and were continuing liaison with the ICO with regards to their response.

However, an ICO spokesperson told the Sunday Independent they understood their recent decision notice had now been “complied with”.

In relation to theories on evolution, the majority of scientists believe the “Big Bang” theory which suggests the universe was created in a massive explosion around 13.8 billion years ago.

However, there are also religious viewpoints such as creationism which argue the universe and all life within it was created by God or a supernatural power.

One of the best-known scientific theories in relation to evolution was the “natural selection” theory put forward by English scientist Charles Darwin in his 1859 book On the Origin of Species.

Darwin’s theory claims that all species of life descend from a common ancestor and challenges the idea that God made all animals and plants.

The Ulster Museum previously became embroiled in a dispute over evolution theories when it staged an exhibition on Darwin’s work in 2009 to mark the 150th anniversary of the publication of his famous book.

At the time, the then DUP Assemblyman Mervyn Storey said the museum should also include an exhibition on creationism.

On February 23 this year, an individual wrote to the Ulster Museum under the terms of FoI legislation.

The correspondence stated: “I have asked for ‘the empirical evidence and hard science to support the Board’s endorsement of the origins of the human species and the evolution of life’. To encourage a speedier response, I now make a FoI request for the same information, including all emails, letters, notes and references, which should be supplied to me in paper format, which I will collect from the museum in due course.”

According to FoI laws, organisations must respond to a request for information within 20 working days.

However, the Ulster Museum did not respond to the person’s request and the individual concerned made a complaint on May 24 to the ICO.

On June 22, the ICO wrote to the NMNI “reminding it of its responsibilities” and asking the organisation to provide a “substantive response” to the individual’s request for the evolution of life information within 10 working days.

However, NMNI failed to respond to the complainant and, as a result, the ICO found that NMNI had breached FoI legislation by not responding to a request within the specified 20 working days.

The ICO published its report into the matter on July 26. NMNI was told it must provide the information requested in relation to the Ulster Museum within “35 calendar days” of the date of the decision notice.

In its decision, the ICO said failure to comply could result in them taking the matter to the High Court where it “may be dealt with as a contempt of court”.