Murphy criticised after suggestion three-year-olds could have been manipulated by Isil

Ms Murphy’s latest controversial remarks on immigration have been branded as “shocking” by Labour leader Brendan Howlin.

He also criticised justice minister Charlie Flanagan, accusing him of using immigrants in a reception centre as part of a bid to “rehabilitate” Ms Murphy’s candidacy.

Ms Murphy has apologised after saying that Isil is a “big part of the migrant population” in Ireland.

The Wexford by-election candidate also suggested some immigrants “almost have to be re-programmed” so that they’re integrated into Irish society.

Ms Murphy visited an emergency reception centre in Co Waterford last night in a bid to quell the controversy.

She said afterwards: “I realise now I had a poor understanding of asylum issues and I apologise whole-heartedly for my remarks.”

Now fresh comments by Ms Murphy have been reported by the Wexford People newspaper which outlined how she said there needs to be more policing on immigration.

She is quoted as saying: “We haver to understand no matter how we feel the genuine people are coming from very bad situations, war torn countries. Nobody wants to live like that .

“We have to have empathy in that these people are coming from the worst possible situations.

“We also have to take into account the possibility that [Isil] have already manipulated children as young as three or four.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio this morning Mr Howlin hit out at these remarks.

He said that refugees coming from places like Syria “need compassion and understanding not demonisation.”

Mr Howlin claimed that Ms Murphy was suggesting that even immigrant children need to be re-programmed adding “that’s shocking.”

He claimed there was “panic” in Fine Gael over the issue and added: “I think the notion of the Minister for Justice utilising as I say a vulnerable group of people who have sought asylum here as the mechanism to rehabilitate their candidate was just wrong.”

Mr Howlin added that Mr Flanagan is a “decent individual who knows and should know the difference between his role as Minister for Justice and his role as a director of elections.”

He warned of the growth of populist rhetoric about immigration in Europe.

The Wexford TD said: “We have to have leadership and I’m asking Leo [Varadkar] and I’m asking Micheál [Martin] and I’m asking Mary Lou [McDonald] and everybody else in a leadership role to make it crystal clear that we will not have this in our parties.”

He added: “Otherwise we are on a slippery slope where there’s an official position at the centre but at the margins on the ground if there is political capital to be won, if they think there is political capital to be won then that is tolerated.

“These have to be called out and we need to have a clear view form leadership in this country that we’re not going down the road of populist Europe. We have prided ourselves, we’ve escaped all of this for years. Let’s not fall into the trap now.”

Online Editors