Murderer Molly Martens in trouble again after breaking prison rules for the fifth time

Molly Martens Corbett arrives for trial at the Davidson County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. [Donnie Roberts/The Dispatch]

KILLER Molly Martens has broken prison rules in the United States for the fifth time in just three years.

Martens (37) now faces the threat of yet more sanctions for her fifth rules infraction since 2017 as she serves a 20-25 year prison sentence for killing her Irish husband, Jason Corbett (39).

The former nanny was cited for disobeying the order of a prison officer in the North Carolina Correction Institute for Women (NCCIW) outside Raleigh.

Prison authorities cited her for the breach on November 11 – just four months after she was caught with “no-threat contraband” in the same prison.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) has not revealed the circumstances in which Martens refused to obey prison staff or what sanction she will now face.

It was her fifth breach of prison rules since she was convicted, along with her former FBI agent father, Tom Martens (69), of beating Mr Corbett to death while he slept at their luxury home outside Winston Salem in North Carolina on August 2, 2015.

Both received 20-25 year prison terms for the second degree murder of the Limerick father of two.

The duo are appealing their convictions and the North Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on their legal challenge in January.

Her previous infractions involved disobeying an order from prison staff and possession of non-threat contraband on February 5, 2018 and unauthorised leave from a specified prison area on November 21, 2017.

Following her first three infractions, Martens was transferred to NCCIW.

Martens had previously been warned her sentence could be lengthened because of such repeated rules breaches.

Over recent times she has been participating in a prison work programme in which selected inmates offer tourism advice via a special call centre to tourists visiting North Carolina.

Prisoners cited for repeated rule breaches can be dropped from such programmes.

Mr Martens is a retired FBI agent while his daughter, who married the Irish widower in 2011, suffered from a lengthy history of mental health problems.

In a shock ruling on February 4, the North Carolina Court of Appeal granted the father and daughter a full retrial by a split two-to-one judgement.

Two judges found that decisions of the trial judge were potentially prejudicial to the defendants and may have undermined their ability to receive a fair trial.

A third judge argued that the murder trial was entirely fair and balanced.

That appeal ruling was immediately challenged by the North Carolina District Attorney’s Office.

The Supreme Court will now rule on either upholding the original conviction or granting a retrial, most likely for late 2021 or early 2022.

The convicted pair have both insisted they acted entirely in self defence that night – despite the fact neither had suffered so much as a scratch, cut or bruise at the scene.

The trial heard evidence that an attempt had been made to drug Mr Corbett and that he was attacked while asleep in bed.

Mr Corbett was beaten to death as he was preparing to bring his two children back to Ireland amid concerns over his wife’s increasingly erratic behaviour.

Online Editors