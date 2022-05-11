Murdered Ballymun mother-of-two Lisa Thompson may have known her killer

GARDAÍ are investigating whether a woman killed in a frenzied knife attack at her home knew her killer.

The woman in her 50s was named locally as mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, of ­Sandyhill Court, Ballymun, Dublin.

It is understood her children were not at home when she was attacked.

Gardaí said they were keeping an “open mind” in their investigation.

It is still not known exactly when Ms Thompson was killed and no suspect had been identified last night.

Her death is being treated as murder and the investigation is being carried out by Ballymun gardaí.

No arrests have been made.

“This was a very frenzied and savage attack and the victim stood no chance,” a source said last night.

“A motive for this murder has yet to be established.”

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered after gardaí and the emergency services were called to the house just before 3.30pm.

Neighbours said they were in “shock” following the murder of the well-known resident.

They described her brutal stabbing as “terrifying”.

Ms Thompson’s neighbours said she had lived in the estate for around 10 years.

In a statement, gardaí described her death as a “fatal assault”, saying she had been found dead in “unexplained circumstances”.

The scene was preserved pending a preliminary examination and a full post-mortem examination by Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan will take place today.

The Garda Technical Bureau has also carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

Several of Ms Thompson’s neighbours, who declined to be named, described her as a “quiet, lovely woman who kept to herself.

One woman who has been living in Sandyhill Court for close to 20 years said it was ­normally a very quiet estate.

“We’re all in shock, I walked out into all that garda presence today and I didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

“It was horrible, it makes you nervous.

“You don’t know who to be talking to or anything. It’s ­horrible.

“I feel like crying, I’m just totally in shock because it’s just so quiet in here.

“We’re all close, the neighbours. She was one that kept to herself.

“During the lockdown we were having bingo games and she didn’t come to them. She was very quiet.”

She added that normally people would be sitting in their front gardens on summer evenings and “having a chat” and “kids would be playing football on the street”.

However, yesterday evening everyone stayed inside.

Another woman said Sandyhill Court was normally “one of the quietest” estates in the area.

“The neighbours all look out for each other so it’s just mad,” she added.

Across the road from Ms Thompson’s house, a group of neighbours gathered. One man who had just returned from work, said he heard about the murder on the news and “couldn’t believe it”.

“It’s just so sad. It’s terrifying.”

A woman who lives next door to the man added: “The whole of Ballymun is in shock.”

In a statement, ­gardaí appealed for information.

“An incident room has been established at Ballymun garda station under the direction of a senior investigating officer,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

“Investigating gardaí continue to have an open mind in the direction of this investigation.”