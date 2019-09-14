AN associate of gun murder victim Jordan Davis has suffered horrific injuries after being stabbed in a row over clothes stolen from washing lines.

AN associate of gun murder victim Jordan Davis has suffered horrific injuries after being stabbed in a row over clothes stolen from washing lines.

Murder victim's pal is 'sliced up' in bizarre row over clothes line

The victim, in his late 30s, was targeted in the Darndale area of Coolock shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

He suffered at least two knife wounds to his neck and head and was rushed to hospital.

Independent.ie has learned he was attacked by a group of “feral teenagers” with links to another thug who is the chief suspect for shooting at a garda patrol van in the area last month.

Thursday’s knife victim suffered horrific slash wounds, but sources said he did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Independent.ie can reveal the man was targeted in a bizarre row after his associates were blamed for stealing items from clothes lines in gardens.

“It seems someone stole from the wrong clothes line and this fella got the blame for it,” a source said last night.

“There are a number of teenagers active in the Darndale area now whose behaviour would be best described as feral.

“This is the result of years of neglect by state agencies, including the gardai, who they view as their enemies.

“These kids are looking up to older teenagers who have proved they are not afraid of even shooting at unarmed gardai. Society has broken down in this patch.”

Gardai responded to a call to Primrose Gardens at around 5.20pm on Thursday after being alerted by Dublin Fire Brigade.

They found the man with knife injuries, and he was taken to Beaumont Hospital.

He is a very close associate of Jordan Davis (22), a young father who was shot dead as he wheeled his child in a pram in Coolock in May.

A man is currently before the courts in relation to his death.

It is understood the victim of the stabbing has refused to make a statement.

He is known to gardai, but is not involved in gangland criminality or the multiple feuds blighting the locality.

“The injuries looked serious, but they’re not life-threatening and the victim is currently refusing to assist gardai with their inquiries,” a source said.

Earlier this week, it was evealed that a teenager who was an associate of murdered drug dealer David ‘Fred’ Lynch is being treated as a suspect in shooting at a garda van occupied by two unarmed officers.

The teen’s home was searchedlast week as part of the investigation, but he was not arrested.

At the centre of the warfare is a 30-year-old convicted heroin dealer gang boss who survived an attempt on his life last week.

“It’s only a matter of time before there’s another murder here,” a source said.

Herald