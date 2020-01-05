Murder victim Clodagh Hawe left estate valued at more than €230,000
Clodagh Hawe, the teacher murdered with her three children Liam (13), Niall (9) and Ryan (6) by her husband and their father Alan Hawe, left over €230,000 in her will, according to a document lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.
School vice-principal Alan Hawe killed his entire family at their home in Barconey, near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, on August 29, 2016, before killing himself. Hawe used an axe and a knife to kill his wife, before going upstairs and stabbing his children to death. "I have been planning this for a while," he said in his suicide letter.
Clodagh Hawe made a will on September 6, 2006 - almost 10 years before her murder - in which she appointed Alan executor and sole beneficiary if he survived her by 30 days. In the event that he did not, she appointed her mother, Mary Coll, and her parents-in-law, Stephen and Olive Hawe, of Co Kilkenny, as her executors and trustees.
Last February, the Hawes took out Letters of Administration on the estate for the limited purpose of defending legal proceedings against their son and daughter-in-law's estate. The following day, Olive Hawe issued proceedings against the estate and in the days that followed, Mary Coll and her daughter Jacqueline Connolly also began proceedings against the estate.
However, in papers lodged in the Probate Office last Thursday, the administration of the estate now "devolves" to Ms Coll, a nurse of Co Cavan. According to the grant of probate, Ms Hawe left a gross estate of €252,524, which was worth a net €231,413 after deductions.
In an article written for the Sunday Independent last year, Jacqueline Connolly revealed that, unbelievably, after murdering his entire family, Alan Hawe transferred funds from a joint account with his wife to his own bank account.
Ms Connolly and Ms Coll have called for laws on succession to be changed, to prevent the relatives of people who kill their wives or families from benefitting financially from their crimes. Their intervention prompted a renewed focus on Celine's Law, a bill to close off an apparent loophole in inheritance laws which allows a spouse, or their successors, to benefit financially from domestic homicide.
The pressure also led to a serious case review being launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris into the force's initial response to the tragedy and the subsequent investigation.
In 2016, when they were still numbed by the events surrounding the killing of Clodagh and her three children, the Coll family allowed Alan Hawe to be buried in the same grave as his victims.
"Of course, when we tried to have the body exhumed we learnt, as we did on so many occasions later, that we, Clodagh's next of kin, had no rights," said Clodagh's sister. In May 2017, Alan Hawe's body was exhumed from the grave where he had been buried with his wife and children and cremated in Dublin.
Ms Kennedy also revealed that the Coll family have been burdened by legal bills and funeral expenses of more than €50,000 as a result of Alan Hawe's deadly rampage.
According to her will, Clodagh Hawe made her mother guardian of her infant children Liam and Niall, with Ryan yet to be born. Poignantly, she left all her property to her trustee "for the maintenance, welfare and education of my children".
