Murder victim Clodagh Hawe left estate valued at more than €230,000

Clodagh Hawe, the teacher murdered with her three children Liam (13), Niall (9) and Ryan (6) by her husband and their father Alan Hawe, left over €230,000 in her will, according to a document lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin.

School vice-principal Alan Hawe killed his entire family at their home in Barconey, near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, on August 29, 2016, before killing himself. Hawe used an axe and a knife to kill his wife, before going upstairs and stabbing his children to death. "I have been planning this for a while," he said in his suicide letter.

Clodagh Hawe made a will on September 6, 2006 - almost 10 years before her murder - in which she appointed Alan executor and sole beneficiary if he survived her by 30 days. In the event that he did not, she appointed her mother, Mary Coll, and her parents-in-law, Stephen and Olive Hawe, of Co Kilkenny, as her executors and trustees.

Last February, the Hawes took out Letters of Administration on the estate for the limited purpose of defending legal proceedings against their son and daughter-in-law's estate. The following day, Olive Hawe issued proceedings against the estate and in the days that followed, Mary Coll and her daughter Jacqueline Connolly also began proceedings against the estate.

