Murder investigation launched after teenager's body found by dog walker

A MURDER investigation has been launched a teenager's body was found this morning.

The remains of the man (18) were found on land off the Ardee Road in Dunleer, Co Louth at around 8.45am today by a man who was out walking his dog.

A Garda spokesman confirmed tonight that "the man died in violent circumstances and a murder investigation has commenced." A post mortem was carried out earlier this evening by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Mulligan at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and a preliminary report has been sent to investigating Gardaí.

There is an ongoing examination at the crime scene and an incident room has been set up at Drogheda Garda Station. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for information and are particularly asking that anyone who was in the Shamrock Hill area, Dunleer between 4pm yesterday afternoon and 8.30am this morning contacts them. Anyone with information is urged to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

