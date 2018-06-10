Murder investigation launched after man dies following attack at his home

Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed and his partner seriously injured when a number of men armed with weapons carried out an attack at a house in Co Cork.

Mikolaj Wilk, 35 and originally from Poland, lived with his partner at The Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig, Co Cork.

At 3.17am gardai responded to an incident at the home. On arrival, Gardaí found Mr. Wilk seriously injured. They gave him medical attention while awaiting the arrival of the paramedics.

Mr. Wilks was removed to the Cork University Hospital, where, unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the medical teams at the hospital, Mr. Wilks died of his injuries. His partner, was also removed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately, 4.20am, Cork County Fire Service, responded to a car on fire at Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall. This car was found 6 km from the incident atMr Wilk's home.

Gardai believe this car to be a BMW 3 series. Both scenes are currently being preserved and undergoing forensic examinations.

The Coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

The post mortem now scheduled for Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Gardaí. Gardai are particularly anxious to speak to any drivers who may have dash cam footage and travelled in the following areas, Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2am and 5am Sunday morning.

They have also appealed for anyone who saw any suspicious or unusual activities in these areas within the last three days to come forward. The incident room is based at Gurranabraher Garda Station 021- 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

