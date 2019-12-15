Mum-of-one fights for life after stabbing attack in her home

The woman was discovered unconscious and covered in blood on her sitting room floor at 4.25am yesterday by a neighbour who was woken by noise coming from the flat in Arklow.

She had been severely beaten and suffered a number of stab wounds to her body.

The 30-year-old mother-of-one was described as "critically ill" at St Vincent's hospital in Dublin last night.

She had been looking forward to a Christmas trip to Disneyland Paris with her daughter.

Gardai launched a major search after the main suspect in the attack, who is known to the woman, left the scene. He later crashed his car on a bridge near Laragh, Co Offaly, 35km away.

Last night he was treated, under guard, at Dublin's Tallaght Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash. Gardai were waiting to interview him.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident later last night. He was being held at Wicklow Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai believe the woman had spent the evening at a karaoke fundraiser for a local rugby club at Christy's bar in Main Street, Arklow.

Her car, which was discovered parked on the riverfront near the pub, was being examined by gardai yesterday.

A source close to the woman's family confirmed that her condition was "critical" and that her family were keeping a vigil for her at St Vincent's hospital.

"At this point the doctors haven't been able to tell them whether she is going to make it or not. They are shocked and stunned that someone could do this to such a beautiful, happy and outgoing young woman," he told the Sunday Independent.

"She is one of the loveliest young women you could ever hope to meet.

"She lived for her little girl and her family, and was highly thought of in Arklow.

"Her family are highly respected and for someone to do this to her, the sense of shock all over the town is huge."

An elderly neighbour, who did not want to be named, told how the woman would take her bins out for her and always check in on her to see if she was okay.

"She had a nice word for everyone," the woman said.

"I'd see her bringing her daughter out to school in the mornings or heading off to work and she'd always say hello.

"I've been praying all morning that she will be all right."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0404 60140 or the Garda confidential helpline on 1800 666 111.

