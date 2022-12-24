Mum warns of travelling abroad for weight loss operation: ‘Your life will not be the same’

A Belfast woman has pleaded with anyone considering gastric band surgery abroad to “please ensure it’s what you want to do” as she talked about her recovery from the procedure.

Caoimhe Shannon underwent a gastric sleeve op in September after years of struggling with an eating disorder.

But the 25-year-old mother warned it was not a “quick fix” for those wanting to lose weight.

She developed a complex relationship with food and had an eating disorder as a teen.

She later began to overeat following the birth of her son.

“I was severely underweight as a teenager and after I had my son I turned to binge eating and no matter how much I tried to lose weight, it just became a constant yo-yo with my weight,” she explained.

Caoimhe tried everything to shift the pounds she was uncomfortable with, attempting extreme diets and programmes like Slimming World, as well as hiring a personal trainer.

“It actually got to a point where my doctors were concerned why I wasn’t actually losing weight, and I had to get my thyroid checked to see if there was an underlying issue, but it came back clear. I was struggling so much,” she said.

She routinely sought medical advice but was told her weight was below the threshold for treatment via the NHS and she wouldn’t qualify to be considered for gastric sleeve surgery (sleeve gastrectomy).

The procedure involves a large part of the stomach being removed — typically only 15% of it is left behind, meaning you eat substantially less, leading to weight loss.

The waiting list for those who qualify for the operation in the UK can be up to five years, with long waits also common with Ireland’s HSE.

The mum-of-one decided to look into having the procedure abroad after feeling she was “getting nowhere”.

She chose a hospital in Kusadasi, Turkey.

Illustration of female stomach and small intestine

She explained: “I didn’t go into this blind-sighted.

“I researched the surgery and clinics for a full year before making any decisions.

“I wanted to be educated about it all and every aspect of what it involved.

“I had bad anxiety over it, and my mother and family all said they didn’t want me to go and get it done.

“But I thought of all the pros and all the cons before deciding.”

Travelling abroad for surgery is now common among people seeking to avoid growing waiting lists at home.

Procedures, including dental treatment, can also be much cheaper. Gastric sleeve surgery costs up to £10,000 in the UK.

However, professionals have repeatedly warned “medical tourists” to consider the risks involved.

According to the NHS, complications with gastric sleeve surgery can include hernias, bleeding and gastroesophageal reflux.

In November a mother in her 30s from Dublin died after undergoing the op in Turkey.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs later said a “number of people” had died after travelling abroad for surgery this year.

In September a woman in England warned those considering surgery abroad to think carefully after her 25-year-old son died during an operation, also in Turkey.

Initially told he died of a heart attack during the procedure, Julie Thornley said son Joe actually died of mass internal bleeding in the theatre.

Caoimhe says she was lucky and her procedure went well, with no complications.

She was in Turkey for five days before heading home to recover.

She said that was made more difficult after pulling a muscle in her stomach.

Kusadasi in Turkey

But the aspect she finds hardest is the completely “different life” she now has to lead.

She explained: “After you’ve had it done, people need to realise your life is never going to be the same again.

“I’m glad I did it, but I don’t think people appreciate the effect it can have on your mental health and body.”

She praised the doctors and staff at the hospital for being “lovely and so respectful”.

She said anytime she felt worried they would “literally hold her hand” to help comfort her.

She added: “The recovery period is really difficult.

“You’re on a liquid diet for two weeks, then a puree diet for the next two weeks, and then soft food for two weeks.

“Only after the six weeks have passed can you have regular food.

“I don’t think people realise the small things... going to the cinema, you’d typically have something to eat and drink, but you can’t do that anymore.

“There is no point going out for dinner because you can only have a small portion.”

Caoimhe continues to struggle with body dysmorphia, even after the op.

“I still look at myself, despite losing almost four stone in just three months, and think I’m still big,” she revealed. “It’s things like this that people just need to realise.

“Food was my comfort before, and now it can’t be — my comfort has literally been taken away from me.”

Caoimhe thought long and hard before undergoing the surgery.

She now wants to help and advise others who may be considering having the procedure abroad.

“I just want people to know this is not the easy way out,” she added.

“I went in knowing all the effects it would have, and it’s still been so much for me.

“Please research it and know what you’re in for.”