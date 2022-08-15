Mum of Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane tells of ‘unimaginable’ pain at daughter’s cancer diagnosis

Saoirse Ruane with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show in 2020. Photo: Andres Poveda.

The mother of Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has said that when her daughter was diagnosed with a second life-threatening tumour earlier this year she admitted “I was so cross with God”.

Speaking about ‘The Power of Prayer in Difficult Times’ at the Knock Novena, Roseanna Ruane said she wondered “why God let all of this sadness happen to someone so young, with all her life ahead of her”.

The Co Galway mother-of-two received a standing ovation from the packed basilica for her powerful testimony, in which she admitted to pilgrims: “Seeing an adult go through cancer is very hard but to watch a child go through it is unimaginable.”

In June, 10-year-old Saoirse battled cancer for a second time and underwent a major operation at Crumlin Hospital to remove a tumour from her lung.

Recalling the fertility challenges she and her husband Ollie faced, Ms Ruane said: “We fought so hard to have our children. And here we were fighting to keep Saoirse.”

Ollie, she revealed, had battled cancer when he was just 30, shortly after the couple got engaged in December 2007.

The 42-year-old said that she came to understand it wasn’t God who was to blame for Saoirse’s illness. Rather “God is there to guide us in troubled times. He is there to comfort, to listen, to heal, and to teach us to be grateful”.

In December 2019, when she was just seven, Saoirse was diagnosed with an Osteosarcoma tumour, a rare form of cancer, in her leg. It required months of intense chemotherapy and caused her to have her leg amputated in March 2020.

Speaking about how she turned to God and St Padre Pio during this difficult time and how prayer gave her hope and courage, Ms Ruane said: “You cannot imagine all that goes through your head when you were told your seven-year-old child may have cancer.”

She also spoke about the challenges of Saoirse’s surgery on her leg and chemo during the first Covid lockdown.

“I asked the local priest if we could have a mass for Saoirse. I felt that if everyone prayed, that the volume of prayers would be heard, and that everything would be alright. But just days before her surgery, the Government announced that large gatherings should not go ahead. I was gutted.”

Saoirse won the nation’s hearts and became a household name when she appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

“To see her sit across from Ryan Tubridy filled us with such unimaginable emotion and pride. To us it was the biggest reward she could ever receive for enduring such a cruel illness,” said Ms Ruane.

When the second tumour was discovered in Saoirse’s lung, because of its location, the oncologist was doubtful that surgery would be an option.

“We strongly believe that we have Our Lady to thank, along with everyone's prayers, for the miracle that came next,” said Ms Ruane.

Despite the risks entailed in major surgery, the medical team decided to go ahead with the operation and the tumour was successfully removed.

She thanked the public for the outpouring of good will and support.

“The relics, mass cards, holy water, candles, prayers, scapulars, oils are still coming through the door daily. For this we are eternally grateful,” she said.