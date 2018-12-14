Days on from their heroic win against Kilmacud Crokes the men of Mullinalaghta continued their celebrations at Dublin hotspot Copper Face Jacks.

Mullinalaghta heroes keep celebrations going by paying a visit to Copper Face Jacks

In a David and Goliath battle for the ages, St Columba’s from the small rural town of Mullinalaghta in Co Longford proved victorious against the Dublin kingpins, claiming the title of Leinster champions.

On Thursday, the team travelled to Dublin for a pre-recorded interview with RTÉ’s 'Late Late Show' programme where they confirmed they would be spending the night celebrating at Coppers.

Asked by Ryan Tubridy if they would be heading to the famous nightclub, Jayson Matthews replied “absolutely” to a roar from the audience.

Coppers has become the go-to for many Dublin teams including the County Senior GAA team who often dance the night away on Harcourt St. after final victories.

The Longford team is the latest to join that roll of honour as they became the first club from Longford to claim the Leinster club title.

Before signing off on the 'Late Late Show' which aired last night, the team gave a rendition of their own “allez” chant.

A recording of the same song went viral across social media earlier this week.

The Longford underdogs made history on Sunday producing one of the best sport stories of 2018.

They returned home to the sound of applause from the hundreds of local residents who turned out to greet them.

Online Editors