MTK distance themselves from Daniel Kinahan as they announce Ireland 'boycott'

Boxing promoters MTK Global have distanced themselves from Daniel Kinahan as they announced a 'boycott' of the Republic of Ireland.

The boxing promoters also announced that they would no longer be signing any fighters from the Republic of Ireland.

A statement issued today from Sandra Vaughan, the CEO of MTK, says that in the wake of the cancellation of a boxing event at CityWest Hotel featuring five MTK boxers on February 3, they will not host any events in Dublin and no MTK Global fighters will appear on any cards in Dublin. MTK Global, formerly known as MGM, represents some of the biggest names in Irish boxing, including Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes.

Macklin’s Gym Marbella (MGM) was set up by former boxer Matthew Macklin in Spain before it changed its name to MTK in early 2017. Daniel Kinahan, son of Christy Kinahan, was heavily involved in the running of the facility in Marbella.

Macklin, who has no involvement in crime, now has an advisory role with the company following the takeover in November last year. In their statement today, MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan says: "Despite announcing MTK Global cutting all ties with Daniel Kinahan in February 2017, and announcing a full management buy-in by myself in October 2017, the Irish media have continued to vilify MTK Global in all and any mention of Irish boxing and MTK Global signed boxers."

The statement goes on to say that a "witch hunt" by Irish media has left them with no choice but for "MTK Global to pull out of the Republic of Ireland for the immediate future. We will not host fight nights in Dublin nor will any MTK Global athletes fight on a Dublin card. " They go on to say that their boycott of Ireland will damage the sport in the country.

"This will also impact the future of boxing in Ireland because without the opportunity for boxers to have fights in their home cities, we will no longer be in a position to sign any more boxers from the Republic of Ireland. This will mean less opportunities for those that are hoping to make the transition from amateur to professional athletes, and will deter those who are currently considering pursuing boxing as a career.

"Ireland has won more Olympic medals in boxing than any other sport, bar none, yet the Irish media are putting the sport at risk to the point of near extinction if this witch-hunt continues."

MTK Global also say that they are enforcing a "full boycott" on media from the Republic of Ireland with immediate effect.

Online Editors