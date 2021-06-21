Movements of ‘distinctive’ van viewed in Kevin Lunney kidnapping trial

THE Special Criminal Court has continued to view video footage in the Kevin Lunney kidnapping trial, including the movements of a “distinctive” van allegedly used by his attackers.

In the clips, the silver Renault Kangoo bearing red lightning bolts on the side is last seen being left at a test centre in Co Meath more than a month after the abduction.

The footage is among CCTV evidence being challenged by the defence in the non-jury trial of four men who are charged over Mr Lunney’s kidnapping and torture in 2019.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director (52) was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan, the court has heard.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences" and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17, 2019, which they deny.

At the outset of the trial, prosecutor Sean Guerin SC alleged YZ met Alan O’Brien at a north Dublin apartment complex on September 16 and they drove to Cavan in a silver Renault Kangoo with red lightning bolts on the sides.

It is alleged Mr Redmond travelled with them in the van on another trip to Cavan on September 17, the day of the abduction.

Last week, the court viewed footage purporting to show this van's journey to Cavan that day.

The court also saw CCTV of two cars moving towards Mr Lunney’s home minutes before he was taken away in the boot of what was described as black Audi.

Clips were shown of a black saloon car heading south on what Mr Guerin SC said was the Audi's journey with Mr Lunney on board after his capture.

Detective Garda Alan Jones was in the witness box for a third day today as video evidence was played to the court.

The three judges saw further footage of the black saloon, followed by the movements of what the prosecution maintains was the silver van returning to Dublin.

Mr Guerin said the clips involved "the reverse of the journey that was made earlier in the day, back towards Dublin," all after 9pm.

He pointed out the "similar-looking vehicle" passing a number of CCTV cameras.

After midnight, a taxi was seen arriving at the Dublin apartment complex that the van with the lightning bolt had set out from earlier.

Footage was also shown of the movements of the silver van on October 23, when it is clearly seen at the Applegreen service station northbound on the M1 at Lusk, Co Dublin.

It passes through the M1 toll plaza and is last seen being driven into Paul Kavanagh's Test Centre in Duleek, Co Meath.

The admissibility of the CCTV evidence is being challenged by the defence. This follows several days of legal argument over the admissibility of mobile phone data. The court has deferred a ruling on that evidence and the trial is continuing in the meantime before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.