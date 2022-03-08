Move the thermostat down one degree to help thwart Putin – EU’s advice to Irish households

TURN the heat down just one degree and help defeat Russia’s invaders in Ukraine. That is the latest word from Brussels on this raw March day.

Sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime in the wake of their Ukrainian horrors are a double-edged weapon given the European Union’s huge dependency on Russian gas and oil.

Now, the EU has framed a plan to end this reliance as quickly as possible.

Here’s all you need to know about something which has an immediate impact on all of us.

Where is Ireland in all of this?

This country is not directly dependent on Russian gas and oil. A quarter of the gas we get comes from the Corrib field – and the rest from or via the UK. But all energy prices are linked into European and world markets and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made an already bad energy situation vastly worse.

The EU, the US, and the western world in particular are now unquestionably obliged to put serious curbs on Russian energy supplies which deliver much riches to Moscow. But such sanctions impact negatively on all our daily lives and pose threats to livelihoods.

What is the EU response?

The Brussels-based policy-guiding European Commission has been tasked with framing a plan to give some quick remedies reducing pretty abject dependence on Russian gas and oil. That’s not especially easy.

Just slightly less demanding is action to move the EU’s 27 member states out from under the “Russian energy cosh” by 2030. That is why they have published a new plan that they recommend to each government which has a large degree of autonomy to determine their national energy policies.

So, what is the EU's cunning new energy plan?

Russia currently supplies 40pc of the EU’s natural gas supplies. In some countries the dependency is much heavier.

Until recently, Germany got 55pc of its gas from Russia. That dependency grew as it continued a decade-old move to phase out its nuclear power electricity stations.

The EU’s main man in all of this is the Climate Policy Commissioner, Frans Timmermans, a Dutch man who sounds like an Oxford don when speaking English. He quite simply recommends finding other suppliers in the short term and leaning more heavily into more renewables like wind and hydrogen.

Can you give us a flavour of the details?

Yes – but it gets a bit technical. Commissioner Timmermans’ officials say gas and liquefied natural gas, from countries like the US and Qatar, could this year replace more than a third – or about 60 billion cubic metres (bcm) – of the 155 bcm that the EU gets each year from Russia.

By 2030, increased biomethane and hydrogen use could push home this advantage. New wind and solar projects could replace 20 bcm of gas demand this year. Tripling capacity by 2030, adding 480GW of wind and 420GW of solar energy, could save 170 bcm a year.

What’s this about turning down the hea ting?

EU officials say turning down thermostats by one degree Celsius could save an extra 10 bcm this year. By 2030, moves to replace gas boilers with 30 million heat pumps could save 35 bcm.

There is a nod to Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he heads to the EU leaders’ special summit in Paris on Thursday. Some countries are already seeking more EU funding to protect consumers from soaring energy prices, which have hit fresh highs this week.

The EU Commission has said member states can tax energy companies' profits from high gas prices, to offset higher electricity bills. Watch out ESB, which the Opposition have already said made record profits. The International Energy Agency has said such taxes could raise €200bn this year across the 27 nations.

Strangely, gas flows to Europe have so far been steady since the invasion. But Moscow has warned that Western sanctions on Russian oil – an idea supported by the US but which has split EU nations – could prompt it to close a major gas pipeline to Europe.

The EU will also propose rules by April requiring EU countries to fill gas storage to 90pc by October 1 each year. Depleted EU storage is currently only 27pc full.