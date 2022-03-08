| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Move the thermostat down one degree to help thwart Putin – EU’s advice to Irish households

A man holds an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, US. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Silbiger Expand

Close

A man holds an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, US. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

A man holds an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, US. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

A man holds an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, US. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

John Downing Twitter

TURN the heat down just one degree and help defeat Russia’s invaders in Ukraine. That is the latest word from Brussels on this raw March day.

Sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime in the wake of their Ukrainian horrors are a double-edged weapon given the European Union’s huge dependency on Russian gas and oil.

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy