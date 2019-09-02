MOURNERS attending the funeral of a young boy who died after being struck by a vehicle during a "workplace accident" have been asked to wear bright colours by his devastated family.

MOURNERS attending the funeral of a young boy who died after being struck by a vehicle during a "workplace accident" have been asked to wear bright colours by his devastated family.

Mourners urged to wear bright colours to funeral of boy (7) who died after being hit by vehicle in Ballymun

The seven-year-old boy - named locally as Devin Crosby Shepherd from the Sheepmore area of Blanchardstown - was rushed to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

But despite efforts to save his life, he passed away several hours later from his injuries.

His parents Geraldine and Andy asked in a statement on RIP.ie today "that everyone attending the Funeral wear bright colours."

They have also requested family flowers only and said that donations, if desired, are given to Temple Street Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garda collision investigators examined the scene in the aftermath of the incident and closed off the road, with local diversions put in place.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie that the incident is being described as a “workplace accident”.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified.

Ballymun Cllr Noeleen Reilly told Independent.ie that her community is in a state of shock following the death of the boy.

“It’s absolutely dreadful to hear that something so awful has happened in this community,” she said.

“The loss of anyone is tragic, but to hear that a child has died is just heartbreaking.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time and I would appeal to anyone that witnessed this accident to contact the gardai,” she said.

Local Cllr Mary Callaghan said the sense of loss for the family must be unimaginable.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences and support and I know the community will help each other through this difficult time,” she said.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors