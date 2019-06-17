Mourners attend funeral of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott's mother Philomena in Dublin

FAMILY and friends have paid their respects to Philomena Lynott, the mother of Thin Lizzy front-man Phil Lynott, at her funeral this afternoon.

The 88-year-old passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

‘I love you with all my heart’: Philomena Lynott with a photo of her late son, Thin Lizzy star Phil Lynott. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Nephew Graham Lynott, who lived with his aunt in Sutton, Dublin said her death marked “the end of an era”.

He told Independent.ie that he expected there would be a “full-house” at her funeral service at St Fintan’s Church in Sutton today.

The coffin of Philomena Lynott is brought to her funeral mass in St Finian's Church Sutton. Pic: Mark Condren

He said that he was sorry she would miss seeing a coin minted in Philip’s honour later this year.

“It’s an end of an era, she was a very well-known celebrity in latter years more in her own right, and in keeping Philip’s light alive. All the things she achieved, the statue, the stamp and she will miss out in late August or September, the Central Bank has been on and there is a coin due to be released for Phil late August,” he said.

“All these little tributes, they were over-whelming to her and she was very grateful to one and all. She will be a tough one to replace, if at all, but she sure left a mark behind.”

Flowers from U2 at the funeral of Philomena Lynott Photo: Mark Condren/INM

A Thin Lizzy fan waits for the funeral of Philomena Lynott at St. Fintan's Church, Sutton this afternoon for her funeral mass Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Online Editors