Mourners at the funeral for top Northern Ireland model Mairead O'Neill were told not to think their support for the 21-year-old didn't matter and that every act of kindness did matter.

Mourners at funeral of tragic young model told 'each of you reached out in your own way to love her back to life'

"Each of you has been a great star shining your light, compassion and mercy into Mairead’s pain. That is written on God’s heart for eternity," Father McGinnity told friends and family of the tragic Belfast woman.

The young model's funeral took place in St Malachy's Church near the centre of the city. From the Markets area of Belfast, Mairead had worked for top local agency CMPR Models for five years.

She passed away on Monday.

Mairead O'Neill

Addressing the mourners, Fr McGinnity said Mairead had been affected by the loss of her mother Karen to bowel cancer 10 months ago.

He said despite the best efforts of her boyfriend Keaton and loving family who "would have done anything" for Mairead.

“Each of you reached out in your own way to love her back to life," he said.

“Today you might be thinking that whatever you did didn’t matter much in the end, that it wasn’t enough.

“Can I just say to you today that every act of kindness did matter and still matters in the sight of God."

Outside the church and after the service mourners sang an acoustic version of the song Believe in Love, by the Belfast band the Echo Raptors. Mairead had featured in the music video for the song.

A GoFundMe page set up by her late mother's friend Julie Rooney to cover the costs of the funeral raised more than £11,000 (€12,500).

On Wednesday Mairead's grieving sister Bronagh McIlvenny described her heartbreak at the loss.

In a social media post which was accompanied by a photo of her sister, she wrote: "My stunning baby sister, my beautiful best friend, you're really gone. I tried so hard to be like mum, but I know I could never be the mum she was to you."

