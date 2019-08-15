The funeral Mass of 19-year-old Jessica Moore has taken place in Co Galway.

Mourners at funeral of teenage girl who died after falling ill at debs hears of her love of singing and musicals

The school friends of the teen, who tragically died after falling unwell at her debs early on Monday morning, wore their St Raphael's school uniforms as they gathered outside the small church in Bullaun near Loughrea, Co Galway.

During what should have been a week of celebration for them - and on the day their CAO offers were waiting for them - they were instead saying their final farewells to their friend.

Family and friends carry the remains of Jessica Moore Picture: Frank McGrath

Jessica, a member of Loughrea Youth Theatre, was remembered for her star quality and singing talents. A recording of her singing The Foggy Dew was the last song played during the funeral.

Her father Brendan said that if she was ever annoyed then "it was the piano that suffered".

Her younger sister Ali (17) gave a powerful rendition of 'She Used to Be Mine' from the musical Waitress - a homage to Jessica's own love of musical theatre having performed in Les Miserables, Hairspray and Cat in the Hat. Ali also sang 'Jealous of the Angels' by Jenn Bostic.

