Motorists warned of major delays after oil tanker catches fire on the N25 Cork-Waterford road

MOTORISTS were warned to expect major traffic delays after an oil tanker caught fire on the N25 Cork-Waterford road.

The blaze was detected in the diesel tanker at 5.30am outside Cobh Cross and emergency services including Cork Fire Brigade and Gardai raced to deal with it.

Part of the N25 road was closed as a safety measure - resulting in major rush hour traffic congestion.

The fire was successfully brought under control and no one was injured.

However, such was the scale of the incident and required road closures that traffic delays are still being experienced eight hours later with motorists warned to expect major traffic delays along the route.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible.

At the peak of the congestion, motorists were faced with 6km queues into Cork city.

Motorists were warned that the worst delays are being experienced into Cork city with the westbound lane closed for several hours longer than the eastbound lane towards Waterford.

Traffic was further worsened because of a collision at the Dunkettle Interchange near the entrance to the Jack Lynch tunnel.

No serious injuries were involved.

