Motorists warned of delays on roads as schools start back this morning

With summer holidays coming to an end and schools starting back this week, motorists are being urged to leave extra time for their commute in the morning ahead of delays on main roads.

Most roads have reopened following the closures and diversions for the Papal visit over the weekend, but heavy traffic can be expected this week according to AA Roadwatch.

“As schools return from summer holidays this week, traffic is likely to be busier over the coming days than it has been over the past few weeks,” AA Roadwatch said.

“Mostly a damp or dry start to the day on the roads with some wet conditions – mainly in some western counties, so if driving on wet roads, slow down and increase your braking distance.”

In Dublin, a crash has been cleared on the M50 northbound at J7 Lucan but traffic remains slow on approach from J10 Ballymount and then at J6 Blanchardstown.

There is traffic on Botanic Road approaching Hart's Corner on the Phibsborough Road, with further delays from Cabra Road through to Doyle’s Corner.

Along the North Quays, there are delays from Ormond Quay to Bachelors Ave, and traffic along the Grand Canal is busiest eastbound at Portobello.

The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic this morning following yesterday’s Mass for the World Meeting of Families. There will be no access for vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists to the park until after 7am on Tuesday 28 August.

Nationwide, traffic is busy in Kildare on the M7 northbound passing J10 Naas South. The M4 also has delays from J7 Maynooth to J5 Leixlip.

In Cork, traffic is building on the M8 and Jack Lynch Tunnel approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange.

South of the city, there are delays on the N28 towards Shanbally Cross from the Carrigaline side.

There are restrictions to inbound traffic in Galway on the Monivea Road before the Briarhill junction near the Parkmore turn-off, due to a burst water mains, with traffic slow inbound there as a result.

