Motorists warned of black ice as temperatures to sink to -8C

A shetland pony stands in an icy field in Ferbane, Co. Offaly. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

MOTORISTS faced less challenging driving conditions today despite heavy frost and black ice as Met Éireann warned that temperatures into Saturday could plummet to as low as minus 8C.

A Status Yellow ice warning expires at 11am today (Friday) with remaining snow now largely confined to inland locations and areas of higher ground.

Gardaí reported fewer road traffic collisions than on Thursday morning with the number of motorists on Irish roads reduced by up to 70pc because of the Level Five Covid-19 restrictions.

However, driving conditions remain challenging in parts of Wicklow, Kildare, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary because of frost and ice.

Ice has left mountain roads in Galway, Kerry and Donegal as extremely treacherous.

Siberian conditions are expected to continue for the next 24 hours as pedestrians and motorists were urged to use extreme care on roads and footpaths.

However, the worst of the temperatures will be overnight with some inland areas potentially getting temperatures as low as minus 8C by the early hours of Saturday morning.

An exceptionally heavy frost is forecast as frigid northern weather front sweeps over Ireland and driving conditions are expected to prove treacherous.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to adhere to the Government's Covid-19 advice to stay home and undertake only essential journeys.

Those who do have to undertake essential journeys were urged to drive with care, to slow down, check their vehicles lights, tyres, wipers and brakes as well as allowing extra braking distance to vehicles in front.

Met Éireann warned it will be exceptionally cold overnight though both Friday and Saturday will see dry, sunny spells.

"There will be widespread severe frost with icy stretches on Friday night. It'll be predominantly dry with clear skies and just a few patches of freezing fog," a Met Éireann official warned.

Traffic in Dublin and Cork was reported as very slow given the challenging conditions.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said all preparations were in place to grit the roads, and 200,000 tonnes of salt was available at regional depots with 360 gritting trucks and 327 snowploughs ready to deploy if needed.

“It’s an essential service so the restrictions won’t interfere with that,” said spokesman Sean O’Neill.

Met Éireann said it will be warmer overnight into Sunday with temperatures only dropping to minus 2C.

Sunday will see milder but blustery conditions.

"Many areas will be dry on Sunday with a mix of clouds and some bright spells," a spokesperson said.

"There will be patches of rain drifting into Atlantic coastal counties with perhaps more persistent rain on the north coast and maximum daytime temperatures of 5C to 8C degrees."

However, temperatures are set to remain above freezing into the early hours of Monday.

"The current indications suggest Monday will be an increasingly breezy day with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading across the country from the Atlantic."

"Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from 7C to 10C with further scattered outbreaks of rain on Monday night with more persistent rain possible in the northwest."

"Tuesday is expected to be another damp and breezy day with outbreaks of rain, heaviest and most persistent in the north."

Online Editors