Thursday 11 January 2018

Motorists urged to take care as Status Orange level fog warning issued for entire country

File phto shows Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge as heavy fog cloaked the capital
Sean Nolan

Met Eireann have issued a Status Orange fog warning for the entire country this morning, advising motorists that they can expect poor driving conditions.

The warning, which was issued at 2am, runs from 3am until 10am this morning and is in effect for the entire country.

The second highest level of warning advises that the fog will be at its worst inland, with coastal areas least affected.

AA Roadwatch have listed the towns that have been affected by fog this morning.

There are also reports of black ice in Galway.

Gardai have also warned motorists to drive with care.

It follows on from a similar warning issued yesterday evening by gardai as heavy fog hit the commute home for many people.

As for the rest of the day Met Eireann warn that the fog will linger in many parts of the country, and the day will remain cloudy and misty with little sun breaking through.

Tonight will see temperatures plunge to -2C after fog clears later.

Friday is set to breezy followed by heavy rain in Munster or Connacht.

The forecast for the weekend is for a large quantity of rain for most parts on Saturday, followed by a largely dry Sunday.

Online Editors

