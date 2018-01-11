Met Eireann have issued a Status Orange fog warning for the entire country this morning, advising motorists that they can expect poor driving conditions.

Motorists urged to take care as Status Orange level fog warning issued for entire country

The warning, which was issued at 2am, runs from 3am until 10am this morning and is in effect for the entire country.

The second highest level of warning advises that the fog will be at its worst inland, with coastal areas least affected. AA Roadwatch have listed the towns that have been affected by fog this morning.

Fog has been reported in the towns of Cavan, Bailieborough, Naas, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon, Sligo, Monaghan & Mullingar. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 11, 2018 There are also reports of black ice in Galway. #GALWAY Gardai en route to two separate collisions on Milltown/Tuam Rd. Black ice reported along this stretch; drive with extreme caution https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 11, 2018 Gardai have also warned motorists to drive with care.

Weather Warning: Met Éireann are reporting widespread fog this

morning most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving

conditions. Please drive with care

and reduce speed if necessary.#ArriveAlive#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/gURw5SmDvP — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 11, 2018 It follows on from a similar warning issued yesterday evening by gardai as heavy fog hit the commute home for many people. Very foggy in parts of the country. Please drive with care and reduce speed if necessary pic.twitter.com/wkLTt3Gmmw — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 10, 2018 As for the rest of the day Met Eireann warn that the fog will linger in many parts of the country, and the day will remain cloudy and misty with little sun breaking through.

Tonight will see temperatures plunge to -2C after fog clears later. Friday is set to breezy followed by heavy rain in Munster or Connacht.

The forecast for the weekend is for a large quantity of rain for most parts on Saturday, followed by a largely dry Sunday.

