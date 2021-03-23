Motorists speeding more than ever during pandemic, gardaí warn ahead of Slow Down Day

Speeding by motorists has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite less traffic on our roads, gardaí have warned as they prepare to prepare for a 24-hour road safety operation this Friday.

National Slow Down Day serves to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and to increase compliance with speed limits across the country.

Last year, there were 148 deaths on Irish roads, up by eight from 2019. A report from the Road Safety Authority looking at fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one third of all cases at that time.

Gardaí will be launching the 24-hour initiative starting at 7am on Friday. Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon thanked those drivers who do follow speed limits.

“While most drivers and riders drive safely and within these limits, there are unfortunately still those who do not,” he said. “National Slow Down Day is about making our roads and our communities safer.”

“During the current Covid-19 restrictions we have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable users on our roads. Despite reduced volumes of traffic on our roads the levels of speed has increased.”

The Garda operation will consist of high-visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed enforcement zones.

As a general rule a 1pc reduction in average speed will bring about a 4pc reduction in fatal collisions, and this is why reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

Road Safety Authority chief executive Sam Waide said: “Those most at risk are vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.”

“Hit at 60kph, a pedestrian has only a 10pc chance of survival. Hit at 30km/h a pedestrian has a 90pc chance of survival. Slowing down behaviour saves lives, particularly when road conditions are wet. This means increased braking distances,” he said.

“In these conditions you need to slow down and leave a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front. It’s also vital that your tyres are in a roadworthy condition. Make sure they have not fallen below the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm and check the pressure regularly.”

