Motorists have been left stranded on the M8 this evening after heavy rain flooded part of the motorway in Co Tipperary.

Motorists have been left stranded on the M8 this evening after heavy rain flooded part of the motorway in Co Tipperary.

Motorists left stranded on M8 after heavy rain floods part of the motorway in Co Tipperary

Video footage circulating on social media tonight shows the road at Skeheenarinky, Tipperary completely flooded with a large trail of cars unable to cross.

Total bedlam on the M8 this evening at skeheenarinky, #Tipperary #floods pic.twitter.com/o28QB3l5cK — Kay English Curtin (@KayCurtin1) October 14, 2019

Gardaí closed the road in both directions between J12 Mitchelstown North and J11 Cahir South.

However, motorists are still reported to be stranded with no reopening time available yet.

One driver Tweeted that she was now nor sure if she will get home tonight.

“If you're thinking of using the M8 northbound then don't.

“Stuck outside Cahir for the last hour. They're letting trucks and big vans through. Saw loads of flatbed trucks going down so there must be cars stranded in the flood water.

“Dunno if I'll get home tonight,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Met Éireann issue flood warnings as heavy rain threatens travel chaos

Another motorist asked @GardaTraffic if they could reverse traffic flow for those stuck on the road for a considerable amount of time.

“If the flood water isn’t receding how are we supposed to get through?” she asked them on Twitter.

Heavy rain will batter Ireland over the coming days and parts of the country are expected to be liable to flooding as the wet weather sets in.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning, which began yesterday evening, will remain in place until midnight tonight.

The weather warning is set to affect all counties in Munster and Connacht, as well as counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

Forecasters warn that heavy rainfall will occur with a risk of flooding.

Commuters have been warned to watch out for spot flooding on the N72 outside Mallow, Co Cork and on the N86 at Tonavane Cross, near Blennerville, Co Kerry this morning.

AA Roadwatch advised: "There is a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning in place for Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Offaly and Westmeath, valid until midnight tonight (14th).

"It takes longer to brake on wet roads, so slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front. Only drive through surface water if you know it's not too deep for your vehicle.

There is also potential for travel disruption in the next two days, as well as flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds.

"Heavy rainfall expected during the period with some heavy bursts occurring in short intervals of time.

"There is potential for flooding," the warning said.

Online Editors