Motorists in Dublin city centre to be hit with higher parking charges next year after city council passes budget

And there was more bad news for car owners as the cost of using the The Tom Clarke Bridge (formerly the East-Link Toll Bridge) will rise by 50c from next April.

The 10pc increase in parking charges will come into force from July.

The increases were included in the 2020 budget, which was agreed by a majority of Dublin City councillors at a meeting tonight.

Business owners will have to pay almost 3pc more in commercial rates next year. The increase will come into effect on January 1.

However, councillors agreed not to hike rents for local authority tenants.

Councillor Mannix Flynn

Some councillors were angry at the Government’s decision to take €8.4m in rates due to Dublin City Council from Irish Water and give it to other local authorities.

The council was told that the €8.4m it had expected to get from Irish Water rates would not be forthcoming.

Members were warned earlier this month that “significant” extra income would have to be raised if services were to be maintained at existing levels.

Cllr Mannix Flynn last night said: "What were looking at here is a more or less bankrupt city council.

"We will be voting for this budget even though it’s appalling."

Cllr Damien Farrell, who voted against the budget, said he opposed it due to the rates charged to businesses. "We’re using commercial ratepayers as a kicking ball," he said.

Cllr Danny Byrne said the council’s failure to collect almost €32m in unpaid rent arrears was "completely unacceptable". "My constituents cannot afford to pay an extra €5 in toll charges a week and higher parking rates," he said.





Online Editors