Motorists advised to take ‘alterative routes’ after crash on N5 road in Roscommon

Local diversions are in place. Anyone intending to travel via this area are asked to consider alternative routes. Delays are expected.”

A garda checkpoint. File photo Expand

Maeve McTaggart

Gardaí are at the scene of a road crash on the N5 in Roscommon.

Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes as the road is expected to be closed until this evening.

