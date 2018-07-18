Motorists advised busy rural road closed following two-car collision
Motorists have been advised that a busy rural road has been closed following a collision this afternoon.
AA Roadwatch has said that the N15 is closed between Cliffony in Co Sligo and Castlegal following a two-car collision.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Gardai have confirmed that there were no fatalities following the incident.
Drivers have been notified that local diversions are in place.
