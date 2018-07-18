Motorists advised busy rural road closed following two-car collision

Motorists have been advised that a busy rural road has been closed following a collision this afternoon.

Motorists have been advised that a busy rural road has been closed following a collision this afternoon.

AA Roadwatch has said that the N15 is closed between Cliffony in Co Sligo and Castlegal following a two-car collision.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Gardai have confirmed that there were no fatalities following the incident.

Drivers have been notified that local diversions are in place.

More to follow...

Online Editors