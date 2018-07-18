News Irish News

Motorists advised busy rural road closed following two-car collision

Road closed and diversions in place. Stock image
Motorists have been advised that a busy rural road has been closed following a collision this afternoon.

AA Roadwatch has said that the N15 is closed between Cliffony in Co Sligo and Castlegal following a two-car collision.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Gardai have confirmed that there were no fatalities following the incident.

Drivers have been notified that local diversions are in place.

