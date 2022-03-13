Motorist stopped speeding at 149km/h was unaccompanied learner on cocaine

Gardai who stopped a driver doing nearly twice the speed limit discovered they were an unaccompanied learner driver who tested positive for cocaine.

The driver was detected driving at 149km/h in an 80km/h zone yesterday.

The incident was reported on the Garda Siochana Twitter account, but the location of the offence or the age or sex of the offender was not revealed.

The only hint to a location was that the garda unit was from Dublin Castle Roads Policing, and two photographs accompany the Tweet, one of which shows the result of the drug test indicating a positive result for Cocaine was conducted at 21.40 yesterday.

A road side oral fluid test detected Cocaine in the drivers system. Driver arrested. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/68xxgtIq9A — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 13, 2022

The second photograph shows the speed registered on a speed detection device on the dashboard of a garda car while in the distance a garda can be seen talking to the driver of the blue car through the passenger window.

