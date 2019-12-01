ONE person has been seriously injured following a collision which closed part of the N20 Cork-Limerick road.

Motorist rushed to hospital with serious injuries following N20 crash

The accident occurred shortly before 4pm between Mourneabbey and Mallow.

Cork Fire Brigade units from Mallow and Kanturk attended the scene, as well as Mallow Gardaí and paramedics.

One motorist is understood to have suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Emergency services at the scene were supported by the Cork-based Community Air Ambulance.

One person was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with what are understood to be serious injuries.

Gardaí closed part of the road near Mourneabbey to facilitate the work of emergency services.

The road is expected to remain partly closed for some time until emergency services conclude their work and debris is cleared from the roadway.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists were warned to avoid the area if possible or to allow extra delay for possible delays.

